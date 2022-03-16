ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, KS

Bird flu reported in mixed bird flock in NE Kansas County

By Knss Staff
KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QzwEv_0egI8h0700

Federal and state agriculture officials say avian influenza, more commonly called bird flu, has been found in Franklin County in northeast Kansas. Heather Lansdowne, spokeswoman for Kansas Department of Agriculture, says the infected flock was a mixture of chickens, ducks and other birds at a home farm.

The department has issued guidelines for bird owners to protect their flocks from wild birds, particularly waterfowl. The guidelines include removing possible nesting and feeding areas for wild birds, and washing equipment and clothing after visiting areas where waterfowl might be present.

Nearly 7 million chickens and birds have been killed in 13 states this year because of the bird flu.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Franklin County, KS
Government
Local
Kansas Industry
County
Franklin County, KS
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Government
Local
Kansas Pets & Animals
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
Local
Kansas Business
KNSS Radio

KNSS Radio

Wichita, KS
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
203K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Wichita region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more.

 https://www.audacy.com/knss

Comments / 0

Community Policy