Mission Viejo, CA

Husband detained after woman in her 80s found dead

By Cindy Von Quednow
 12 days ago

A woman in her 80s was found dead in her Mission Viejo home Tuesday afternoon and her husband has been detained, authorities said Tuesday.

Orange County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called to the home along the 28000 block of Via Arriaga for a death investigation.

Officials determined the circumstances behind the death are suspicious, officials said in a tweet .

The death being investigated as a possible homicide, and the woman’s husband, who is also in his 80s, was detained.

“At this time, we do not believe there is a threat to public safety. OC Sheriff Homicide unit will conduct a thorough investigation to determine what occurred,” Sheriff’s Department officials tweeted.

No further details about the incident have been released.

