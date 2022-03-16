ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canada's Globalive offers $2.9 bln to buy Freedom Mobile - The Globe And Mail

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 12 days ago

March 15 (Reuters) - Canadian investment firm Globalive Capital Inc has offered to buy Shaw Communications Inc’s wireless telecoms unit Freedom Mobile for C$3.75 billion ($2.94 billion) in cash, The Globe and Mail reported on Tuesday, citing a source.

The report comes as Rogers Communications Inc seeks regulatory approval for its C$20 billion takeover deal with Calgary-based Shaw, which was announced last March.

Earlier this month, Canada’s industry minister, François-Philippe Champagne, said he would not permit the wholesale transfer of Shaw’s wireless licences to Rogers as part of a buyout bid for Shaw.

The all-cash offer to acquire Freedom Mobile's wireless licenses, customer accounts, cellphone towers and stores was presented to Rogers last week, the report tgam.ca/3i8Xztt said.

Globalive, Freedom Mobile, Shaw and Rogers did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The financing for the Freedom Mobile deal would be provided by a group of investors led by Twin Point Capital and Baupost Group, the report said. ($1 = 1.2770 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Reuters

Elliott-led consortium in talks to buy Nielsen in $15 bln deal - WSJ

March 14 (Reuters) - A group of investors led by Elliott Management Corp is in talks to buy Nielsen Holdings in a deal that could value the American intelligence and market research firm at about $15 billion including debt, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
BUSINESS
Reuters

GM buys SoftBank Vision Fund's stake in Cruise for $2.1 bln

March 18 (Reuters) - General Motors said on Friday it has entered into a deal with SoftBank Vision Fund and its affiliates to acquire the fund’s ownership stake in GM Cruise Holdings LLC for $2.1 billion. (Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
BUSINESS
Metro International

Analysis-Canada’s Trudeau political deal offers stability in raucous times

OTTAWA (Reuters) – After a raucous start to the year and on the heels of a pandemic election that most voters did not want, a deal between Trudeau’s ruling Liberals and their leftist rivals to keep power until 2025 may offer a measure of political stability for Canadians, analysts said.
POLITICS
Reuters

Pot producer Cresco to buy Columbia Care in $2 bln deal

March 23 (Reuters) - Cannabis producer Cresco Labs Inc said on Wednesday it would buy rival Columbia Care Inc in a $2 billion deal, creating the largest U.S. cannabis pot seller by revenue. (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Reuters

Private equity firm Thoma Bravo to buy Anaplan for $10.7 bln - WSJ

March 20 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Thoma Bravo LP has struck a deal to buy software maker Anaplan Inc for $10.7 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on.wsj.com/3KYCmiq on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter. The newspaper said that shareholders of Anaplan are to receive $66 a share...
BUSINESS
Reuters

UPDATE 2-Nigeria offers premium to raise $1.25 bln Eurobond

(Rewrites with analyst comment) LAGOS/ABUJA, March 17 (Reuters) - Nigeria has priced a $1.25 billion Eurobond issue at 8.375%, its debt office said on Thursday, a premium compared to existing tenors as the country sought to raise cash to fund a costly petrol subsidy scheme in the face of limited oil revenue.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Dyson to invest $1.1 bln in Singapore as part of global plan

SINGAPORE, March 25 (Reuters) - Dyson, the inventor of the bagless vacuum cleaner, said on Friday it would invest S$1.5 billion ($1.1 billion) in Singapore over the next four years, the newest phase of a S$4.9 billion global investment plan. When Dyson announced the global investment plan in 2020, it...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Generali fires Donnet's internal rival in battle for CEO seat

MILAN, March 28 (Reuters) - Italian insurer Assicurazioni Generali said on Monday it had ended the employment of Luciano Cirina, the internal challenger to incumbent Philippe Donnet for the role of CEO, with immediate effect, citing breach of contract. Cirina, Generali’s head of Austria and CEE countries, has been proposed...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Telecom Italia boosted by private equity suitors

MILAN, March 28 (Reuters) - Shares in Telecom Italia (TIM) (TLIT.MI)rose on Monday after the Italian telecoms group confirmed it had received a non-binding proposal from CVC Capital Partners for a minority stake in its enterprise services arm. The approach fits with the plans of newly-appointed TIM Chief Executive Pietro...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Philippines' Vista Land files for up to $176 million REIT IPO

MANILA (Reuters) - The property firm owned by the Philippines’ richest man has filed for an initial public offering of up to 9.18 billion pesos ($175.8 million) of its real estate investment trust (REIT) unit, the corporate regulator said on Monday. VistaREIT Inc, a unit of listed Vista Land,...
REAL ESTATE
AFP

Huawei reports record net profit as exec Meng makes public return

Chinese telecoms giant Huawei on Monday reported record profit for 2021, defying the US sanctions aimed at it as executive Meng Wanzhou made her first public appearance since returning to China from Canadian custody.  But the slump under US sanctions appears to be slowing, and the company said its net profits hit a new record -- surging 75.9 percent on-year to 113.7 billion yuan.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Orsted sells 50% of British wind farm to French consortium

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Denmark’s Orsted said on Monday it had agreed to sell half of the Hornsea 2 project in Britain, which will become the world’s biggest offshore wind farm, to a French consortium for 3 billion pounds ($3.94 billion). The deal is consistent with the Danish energy giant’s...
WORLD
Reuters

Ericsson shareholder Cevian to vote against board members at AGM

STOCKHOLM, March 28 (Reuters) - Cevian Capital, one of Ericsson's (ERICb.ST) biggest investors, said on Monday it would vote against a motion this week that would clear some board members of responsibility over the possible payment of bribes to militant organisations in Iraq. Norway's sovereign wealth fund, another major shareholder,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

FTSE 100 climbs on boost from financials, energy stocks cap gains

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) March 28 (Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 edged higher on Monday, boosted by financials and consumer staple stocks, although gains were capped by energy stocks as oil prices fell further on China demand worries.
STOCKS
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Banks lift European stocks as investors track bond moves

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) * Oil stocks lag as crude slides (Adds comment, updates prices) March 28 (Reuters) - European shares gained on Monday, led by interest rate-sensitive banks and insurers as government bond yields continued to rise, while hopes of a peace deal in the Ukraine crisis further aided sentiment.
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

