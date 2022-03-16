ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remarkable Women: Kris Gossom

By Shatanya Clarke
 12 days ago

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Our remarkable women series continues, featuring a woman who spent 29 years as an educator.

But when she retired her desire to change the lives of those around her didn’t just subside.

This week’s Remarkable Women nominee is Kris Gossom, the Executive Director of Interfaith Outreach Services.

“First of all she’s got a huge heart, it’s bigger than large it’s huge,” Jean Graham said. “It was in the summertime and Kris was getting ready to go back to school and she came to us and said I’d like to resign from the board and apply for being the executive director.”

Remarkable Women: Danneda Long

Graham who met Gossom about 8 years ago when she first joined the board at what was then Interfaith Ministries said Gossom is and always has been community-oriented.

It dates back to her career as an educator, Gossom spent 29 years in the classroom.

“The first month all of a sudden I thought oh my gosh this is me, this is where I belong, thank goodness I found that at age 30, I found what I was good at,” Gossom said.

So good that the skills she acquired while shaping the minds of youth translated almost seamlessly into her current role.

“It made me understand people that had needs,” Gossom said. “I think it helped me a whole lot to know a lot of different kinds of people and I had gone through a lot of things with my own life that made me more empathetic for people.”

MORE FROM SHATANYA: Family of 3-year-old with Leukemia faces battle head-on

“She very conscious of the clients that we have but also she takes a big interest in the volunteers,” Graham said.

Graham said Gossom is always looking toward the next program that’ll benefit the residents who need them most at the nonprofit.

“I have been blessed by two wonderful careers, how many people get to do that,” Gossom said. “I just feel so lucky and so blessed, I am almost 67 and I’m not ready to retire.”

Gossom said she still has more crazy ideas so she doesn’t plan to slow down any time soon.

Texoma's Homepage

High school state powerlifting results – March 27, 2022

31 student-athletes from the Texoma area competed in the state powerlifting meet. 18 boys traveled to Abilene Friday, March 25 and five lifters finished in the top three. Division Weight Class Name School Total weight Place D3 198 Jourdan Durham City View 1,595 2nd D3 275 Bryan Arellano Bowie 1,640 2nd D3 308 Mason Hill […]
