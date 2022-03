Mickey Rourke didn’t flinch when he was offered the chance to appear in a faith-based film. The veteran actor and former boxer is featured in "Man of God," which centers on St. Nektarios of Aegina, a Greek Orthodox saint known as a priest of the common people during the 19th century. Despite being exiled from Egypt, he cared for the poor, taught peasant girls to read and write, as well as established a convent on a barren island that still stands as a beacon to pilgrims, Variety reported.

