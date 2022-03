Tulsa’s heaviest snow at the time closed schools, knocked down power lines, snarled traffic and measured 12.1 inches during a 24-hour period in March 1994. Stillwater reported 13 inches, a one-day snowfall record. Forecasters had predicted a chance of snow, not expecting such a large amount. The temperature had been 78 degrees four days earlier. That temperature had warmed the ground, which melted much of the early snow. As a result, the actual accumulation was less than the amount that fell. Warmer weather returned the next day, melting much of the snow.

TULSA, OK ・ 9 DAYS AGO