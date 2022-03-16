Hutchinson Fire Department asking for nearly $1 million to upgrade and replace equipment

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Twenty-two years ago, Reno County Fire District 2 was merged with the Hutchinson Fire Department. The Hutchinson Fire Department (HFD) has since fought several large wildfires, including the Cottonwood Complex Fire .

Hutchinson Fire Department Chief Steven Beer has asked for nearly one million dollars to upgrade and replace equipment.

The big question is, who will pay for it?

City officials are raising concerns about the answer.

“We’re at war, just a different type of thing with my men and women on the HFD. Some of the equipment that we have, they’re old, converted squads from when the city ran squads,” said Chief Beer.

Chief Beer is asking for $880,000 for new fire equipment and repairs to what he has now.

“It’s not fair to send them into battle basically with what we have,” said Chief Beer.

On Tuesday, members of the Hutchinson City Council said they are on board with needed upgrades, but the city should not have to pay for it all.

“We really need to think collaboratively as the city and county about how best to respond to the needs for equipment the needs for new gear and just in a larger sense I like it to be a part of a whole holistic plan that includes policy change,” said Jade Piros de Carvalho, the mayor of Hutchinson.

The chairperson of the Reno County Commission said they are willing to work with the city to help fund the equipment improvements.

“I think it makes sense that city and county staff sort that stuff ahead of time and come together for the major points we can have a great meeting,” said Daniel Friesen, the chairperson of the Reno County Commission.

Next Tuesday city council and county commissioners plan to hold a joint meeting to discuss fire prevention changes together.

“I think these changes need to happen immediately,” said Piros de Carvalho.

Chief Beer said with fire equipment shortages and delays it’s important to get the funds soon in order to have the new equipment for next year’s fire season.

