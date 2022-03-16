ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Hutchinson Fire Department asking for nearly $1 million to upgrade and replace equipment

By Jessica Watson
KSN News
KSN News
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1STAlW_0egI4TAJ00

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Twenty-two years ago, Reno County Fire District 2 was merged with the Hutchinson Fire Department. The Hutchinson Fire Department (HFD) has since fought several large wildfires, including the Cottonwood Complex Fire .

Hutchinson Fire Department Chief Steven Beer has asked for nearly one million dollars to upgrade and replace equipment.

The big question is, who will pay for it?

City officials are raising concerns about the answer.

“We’re at war, just a different type of thing with my men and women on the HFD. Some of the equipment that we have, they’re old, converted squads from when the city ran squads,” said Chief Beer.

Medical marijuana bill has bipartisan support in KS Legislature

Chief Beer is asking for $880,000 for new fire equipment and repairs to what he has now.

“It’s not fair to send them into battle basically with what we have,” said Chief Beer.

On Tuesday, members of the Hutchinson City Council said they are on board with needed upgrades, but the city should not have to pay for it all.

“We really need to think collaboratively as the city and county about how best to respond to the needs for equipment the needs for new gear and just in a larger sense I like it to be a part of a whole holistic plan that includes policy change,” said Jade Piros de Carvalho, the mayor of Hutchinson.

The chairperson of the Reno County Commission said they are willing to work with the city to help fund the equipment improvements.

“I think it makes sense that city and county staff sort that stuff ahead of time and come together for the major points we can have a great meeting,” said Daniel Friesen, the chairperson of the Reno County Commission.

Next Tuesday city council and county commissioners plan to hold a joint meeting to discuss fire prevention changes together.

“I think these changes need to happen immediately,” said Piros de Carvalho.

Chief Beer said with fire equipment shortages and delays it’s important to get the funds soon in order to have the new equipment for next year’s fire season.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Ramsey Fire rekindled in Texas, evacuations ordered

BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Evacuation orders are in effect for parts of Brown and Comanche Counties, after the Ramsey Fire was rekindled Saturday. According to a Facebook post from the Brownwood Police Department (BPD), there is no threat to Brownwood, Early or Blanket. They said the fire is moving northeast, away from Blanket. Evacuation […]
BROWN COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reno County, KS
Crime & Safety
County
Reno County, KS
City
Hutchinson, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Hutchinson, KS
Crime & Safety
KSN News

Kansas lawmaker agrees to counseling to avoid battery charge

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A 21-year-old Kansas legislator has agreed to undergo mental health counseling and a domestic violence assessment to avoid being prosecuted on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge. The charge against freshman Democratic Rep. Aaron Coleman of Kansas City in Johnson County stemmed from a fight in October with his younger brother. He […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Fatal car crash kills Hutchinson woman

CHASE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Hutchinson woman has died in a car crash that happened on Saturday, March 26. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), the crash happened shortly before 10 p.m., three miles east of Strong City, in Chase County. Thirty-year-old Briana Lane, of Hutchinson, was driving a 2015 Nissan Altima westbound […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

WPD releases messages they received about Towne East shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — In the wake of the shooting that took the life of 14-year-old Trenjvious Hutton at the Towne East Square mall on Friday, March 18, the Wichita Police Department (WPD) received numerous messages regarding their response to the situation. WPD said they received dozens of messages regarding the response to the shooting. […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Prevention#Ksnw#Hfd#Ks Legislature
KSN News

Boil water advisory issued for the city of Haven

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A boil water advisory has been issued by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) for the city of Haven public water supply located in Reno County. The KDHE said it issued the advisory because of an equipment malfunction that helps maintain chlorine residuals. That can lead to a […]
RENO COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Wildfire southwest of Boulder forces 1,200 evacuations

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Boulder police say about 1,200 Colorado residents are being ordered to evacuate Saturday due to a fast-moving wildfire in the area of a destructive 2021 blaze. Protected wildland is burning near the Table Mesa neighborhood and National Center for Atmospheric Research. Authorities are calling it the NCAR fire. Boulder police say […]
BOULDER, CO
KSN News

Wichita police ask for help in identifying a robber

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is asking for help in identifying a robbery suspect. The robbery happened at a store located in the 10300 block of W. 13th St N. on March 20. WPD says they believe the suspect robbed the store at this location two other times, even displaying a […]
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSN News

Emporia man with history of burglaries accused of robbing local gas station

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emporia police arrested a man Thursday who they said tried to rob an area gas station. Darren L. Hutcherson, 57, of Emporia, has been taken to the Lyon County Detention Center and faces a charge of attempted robbery, according to the Emporia Police Department. Officers went around 1 p.m. to the […]
KSN News

KSN News

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy