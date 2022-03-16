ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

East High shooting victim walking, talking despite bullet still in her skull

By Justin Surrency
WHO 13
WHO 13
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DrYbo_0egI2gu800

DES MOINES, Iowa — Kemery Ortega’s will to survive isn’t without a parent’s pain. “They couldn’t get the bullet out of her head. The bullet is still there,” said Kemery’s mother Miriam Montiel.

Miriam and Reyes Ortega have been by their daughter’s hopsital bed around the clock since she was shot last Monday on the grounds of East High School along with Jessica Lopez who is still in critical condition and Jose Lopez who died. Miriam said, “When I saw the incision on her head and seeing how much she struggles and how much her life changed all of the sudden it has been heartbreaking.”

Miriam says doctors gave her daughter long odds in her recovery. “Her speech was going to be affected at least that’s what the surgeon said.”

Why is Iowa’s graduation rate dropping?

The progress Kemery’s mother has documented through videos has been jaw dropping. Kemery is walking and talking. “It was amazing to see her waking up and as soon as she opened her eyes she looked at me and she waved at me. With that strength that’s when I felt hope in my heart,” Miriam said.

Kemery was transferred out of the Intensive Care Unit Monday exactly one week after the shooting. “The words they (doctors) were saying is that you don’t see this happening very often and that’s why they were calling her a miracle.”

Reyes wishes a miracle wasn’t necessary. While talking in spanish and with Miriam translating, Reyes said, “I felt angry, I felt anxious and desperate.”

He was on his way to East High when the shooting happened. “He was about to pick her up. He was driving and was real close to the school when the patrols came and they closed the streets,” said Miriam.

Now the community support has filled the family with love. Not only east school but the whole Des Moines area has been sending prayers and thoughts offering help.” Miriam also has had an overflowing show of support from Lenox community where Kemery spent most of her life before moving to Des Moines for her senior year of high school.

Police: with age of suspects in East High shooting, guns shouldn’t even be part of the conversation

When Kemery awoke from surgery the next day after being shot her first concerns shocked even her mother. The senior East High School student simply cared about graduating on time with her classmates. “I’m not gonna have time to finish all this because I’m in the hospital. I said ‘Take it easy and we will see what is going to happen with school,'” said Miriam.

With six juveniles jailed for their roles in the shootings both parents say there’s no room for hate, only their daughter’s healing. Miriam said, “All we want is just our daughter to be fine and all we hope is these kids that did that can find God.”

GoFundMe Fundraisers for shooting victims

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

East High shooting victim returns home

DES MOINES, Iowa – Kemery Ortega is back home with her family nearly three weeks after she was shot in the head outside East High School. “I’ve been waiting for it the longest time,” Ortega said. “I completely forgot about how it felt to be back at home and it feels nice.”  Doctors didn’t know […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Police release photos of suspect in Whiskey River shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police in Des Moines are hoping the public can help identify a suspect in a weekend shooting at an Ingersoll Avenue bar. Photos of the man who opened fire at Whiskey River Saturday night have been released by the Des Moines Police Department. They were taken from surveillance video at the […]
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lenox, IA
State
Iowa State
Des Moines, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Des Moines, IA
WHO 13

East High students return for first time since shooting

DES MOINES, IOWA — Students returned to class at Des Moines East High School on Wednesday for the first time since a two classmates were shot and another teen killed outside the school. Des Moines Police say six teens fired more than 40 shots at 15-year-old Jose Lopez in a targeted gang-related shooting on March […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

1 dead, 5 injured in head-on crash near Bondurant

BONDURANT, Iowa — One driver was killed and five others were injured in a head-on crash near Bondurant on Friday evening. It happened around 5:15 p.m. at the intersection of NE 78th Avenue and NE 46th Street. According to a press release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, a white 2017 Dodge Charge was spotted […]
BONDURANT, IA
WHO 13

Man stabbed while defending sister at Altoona motel, police say

ALTOONA, Iowa — An Alabama man is charged with Attempted Murder for allegedly stabbing his fiancé’s brother at an Altoona motel last week. Jerry Thompson, 36, was arrested on St. Patrick’s Day at the Best Western on 34th Avenue NW. According to online court documents, Thompson was assaulting his fiancé outside the motel when her […]
ALTOONA, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Skull#East High School#The Intensive Care Unit#Spanish
WHO 13

Police: Fairfield teens used baseball bat to kill Spanish teacher

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Two southeast Iowa teenagers used a baseball bat last fall to kill their high school Spanish teacher, and one of them described in social media posts how they followed the woman, carried out the attack and hid her body, police allege in court documents publicly released Tuesday. Also Tuesday, a judge […]
FAIRFIELD, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHO 13

Police: More than 30 rounds fired at Des Moines home

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police in Des Moines are investigating a shooting after they say more than 30 rounds were fired at a home early Tuesday morning. Multiple 911 calls came in about the shooting just before 3:00 a.m. in the 1600 block of 7th Street, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Man charged with stabbing, shooting Iowa teen to death

A 19-year-old Davenport man faces a charge of first-degree murder after police say he shot, stabbed and killed a 16-year-old on Friday. Malachi Vanderpool also faces a charge of control of a firearm by a felon, court records say. He was booked into Scott County Jail at 11:14 p.m. Monday, jail records show. The Friday […]
DAVENPORT, IA
WHO 13

Johnston school district leading kids through grieving process

JOHNSTON, Iowa — Kids aren’t supposed to be dealing with a funeral visitation for another kid let alone three sisters. “It was shocking,” said Stacey Schuurmann who has three kids within the Johnston school district. Sasha Mudlaff serves as Vice President of Hamilton’s Funeral Home in West Des Moines and made sure Wednesday’s visitation was […]
JOHNSTON, IA
WHO 13

Ankeny breaks ground on 11th elementary school

ANKENY, Iowa — The Ankeny Community School District is expanding again. On Friday, ground was broken on what will be the district’s eleventh elementary school. The school is being built at the intersection of NW 18th Street and NW Abbie Drive. The school doesn’t have a name yet, but is temporarily being called ‘Elementary at […]
ANKENY, IA
WHO 13

Home invasion suspect shot by homeowner before fleeing

POLK COUNTY, Iowa – Investigators are looking for an intruder believed to have been shot during a home invasion Monday afternoon. It happened at a home in the 4900 block of NE 78th Avenue, just west of Bondurant, a little before 5:00 p.m. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says a 911 call came in from […]
POLK COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy