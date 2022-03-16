ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, VA

Va. police share name of officer killed in gas station shooting

By Colleen Guerry
WNCT
WNCT
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LE769_0egI2LYz00

COVINGTON, Va. (WFXR) — The Covington Police Department has released the identity of the officer who was shot and killed — the department’s first on-duty shooting death — while responding to an incident between two relatives at a gas station on Monday.

Virginia State Police say 42-year-old Toney S. Poulston Jr. of Covington entered a Covington Farm and Fuel along North Alleghany Avenue at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Monday, March 14. Poulston then got into a “domestic situation” with a relative working at the store — identified as 64-year-old Randall Lee Paxton of Covington — and ended up shooting him.

PREVIOUS: 2 of 3 victims ID’d in deadly Covington shooting

When Covington and Alleghany County authorities responded to the incident at the gas station, they saw an armed Poulston leaving the store. Shots were fired, leading to the death of Poulston and Covington Police Officer Caleb Daniel Ogilvie.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21naec_0egI2LYz00
    (Photo courtesy: Fund the First campaign via Covington Police Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Trcig_0egI2LYz00
    (Photo courtesy: Fund the First campaign via Covington Police Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M8RoM_0egI2LYz00
    (Photo courtesy: Fund the First campaign via Covington Police Department)

It is with deep regret that I must share with our community the news that Police Officer Caleb Ogilvie, 35, was shot and killed while responding to a domestic shooting at the Covington Farm and Fuel Monday afternoon. On behalf of the City of Covington Police Department, I want to express my gratitude for the incredible outpouring of support from the residents of Covington and Alleghany County.

Covington Police Chief Christopher Smith
Virginia authorities, first responders mourn fallen officer after deadly Covington shooting

On the City of Covington Facebook page , the chief of police released this statement:

“On March 14, 2022, the City of Covington Police Department, tragically lost of one of our own. It is with a sincere heavy heart that I must share with our community that Police Officer Caleb Ogilvie, 35, was shot and killed while responding to a call at Covington’s Farm and Fuel around 4:30 p.m. yesterday. We ask that you keep Officer Ogilvie’s family, especially his young children in your thoughts and prayers during difficult this time, as they work to process and deal with this devastating loss. Covington Police Department and all of our area public safety agencies responded and are impacted by this incident as well. We have been touched and amazed at the outpouring of support from our community for Officer Ogilvie’s family, our department, and all those in public safety. This loss while responding to a call is a first for Covington Police Department and something, quite frankly our community, nor I as Chief ever thought would happen here.

Officer Ogilvie, served others through and through during his life that was cut short. He was a Marine, serving active duty from, 2006 to 2010 being honorably discharged and re-enlisting in Reserve Duty from 2011 to 2016. He also served as an EMT in the Roanoke area assisting those in medical emergencies. Ogilvie completed the Cardinal Police Training Academy in August 2021 with high remarks and formally joined our Department. His engaging personality, dedication to serving others, and great sense of humor quickly endeared him to his Covington Police family and our community. This senseless loss is being felt by so many today and will be in the days to come.

At 2:00 PM the procession from the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke will begin with Officer Ogilvie, taking him to our local funeral home, Nicely’s in Clifton Forge. The procession is expected to arrive locally in Clifton Forge around 2:45 PM. Folks may line the streets along the route to express their condolences if they wish.

At this time, Covington Police Department also offers our deepest sympathies to the family of the other victim involved Randall Lee Paxton, 64. Our community mourns their loss as well.

The Virginia State Police is conducting the investigation into this tragic incident and will provide investigative briefings when appropriate.”

Covington Police Chief Christopher Smith

Officials with the Covington Police Department held a news conference about Ogilvie at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15.

Procession for fallen Covington officer heads from Roanoke to Alleghany Co.

Police say Ogilvie was a Marine from 2006 to 2010 before being honorably discharged and then joining the Reserves. He also worked as an EMT in the Roanoke area until he joined the Covington Police Department in 2021. He leaves behind a wife and their two young daughters, as well as an ex-wife and their two children.

The department also shared a link to a “Fund the First” fundraiser, with a goal of raising $50,000 for Ogilvie’s family. You can make an online donation by following this link .

Covington Police Chief provides an update on Monday’s shooting at Covington Farm and Fuel

Gov. Glenn Youngkin has also ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on the day of Officer Caleb Ogilvie’s memorial to honor his service and sacrifice. As of this writing, the date of that service has not yet been announced.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WNCT

Firefighter, man shot at Kermit’s Hot Dog House in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A firefighter and a man were shot in Winston-Salem on Friday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. The shooting reportedly happened at 2:26 p.m. at Kermit’s Hot Dog House, located at 2200 Thomasville Rd. Both victims were hospitalized. Police say the firefighter, later identified as Walkertown Fire Department Chief Ross […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Covington, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Roanoke, VA
City
Clifton Forge, VA
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Covington, VA
WNCT

Off-duty Charlotte police officer helps mother-to-be deliver baby

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An off-duty Charlotte police officer is being hailed after helping a woman who went into labor deliver a baby, the department said on Saturday. Officer M. Brennan was helping direct traffic while she was off-duty around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday when someone in a vehicle frantically flagged her down, according […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

Ramsey Fire rekindled: Evacuation orders between Brown and Comanche Counties

BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Evacuation orders are in effect for parts of Brown and Comanche Counties, after the Ramsey Fire was rekindled Saturday. According to a Facebook post from the Brownwood Police Department (BPD), there is no threat to Brownwood, Early or Blanket. They said the fire is moving Northeast, away from Blanket. Evacuation […]
BROWN COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Virginia State Police#Gas Station#Covington Farm
WNCT

Carteret County Detention Center going to digital mail system

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A new digital mailing system will soon be available for inmates at the Carteret County Detention Center. Instead of receiving traditional paper mail, inmates will be able to see their letters in the form of a digital scan. Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck said the new system will help improve […]
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WNCT

ENC supports Hope for Harrison during ‘Pull for Hope’

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The New Bern Fire-Rescue headquarters hosted “Pull for Hope,” a fundraiser for Hope For Harrison on Saturday. Community members, fire departments and law enforcement officers put on their gloves and competed in pulling a 34,000-pound fire truck 100 feet. “It’s a great time to come to make some competition amongst […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

South Carolina’s most-prolific serial killers

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – They’re the subjects of true crime podcasts, television shows and documentaries. But their true impact on the state goes deeper than entertainment. Numerous people have killed in South Carolina, including mass murderer Dylann Roof, who a white superemacist who gunned down nine Black worshippers at a Charleston church. However, few murderers […]
FLORENCE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WNCT

Earthquake reported in SC

ELGIN, S.C. (WSPA) – A earthquake reported in Elgin Saturday afternoon. According to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, the earthquake measured a magnitude of 2.3 around 2:27 p.m. This the 17th low-magnitude to happen in South Carolina in 2022 and the 21st to happen in the Elgin and Lugoff area since Dec. 27, 2021, […]
ELGIN, SC
WNCT

Panthers’ WR Shi Smith arrested

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Panthers wide receiver Shi Smith was arrested Friday. Smith was arrested on the following charges:-Unlawful carrying of a handgun-Speeding 16-24 miles per hour over the speed limit-Possession of a narcotic in schedule 1 and schedule 2 Smith was given a cash surety body and must attend his first court appearance […]
UNION COUNTY, SC
WNCT

Davenport investigates Korn tour bus shooting

The metal band Korn got a bit more heavy metal than they bargained for, the night before their gig Friday at Moline’s TaxSlayer Center. On Friday, at approximately 7:42 a.m., Davenport Police responded to the 200 block of East Fourth Street (outside Hotel Blackhawk) in reference to the report of a bus that had been […]
DAVENPORT, IA
WNCT

Vaccine event going on Tuesday in Duplin County

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Duplin County Health Department will be holding an event with former college and pro basketball player Phil Ford on Tuesday to encourage students to get vaccinated. The “Take Your Best Shot with Phil” event will start at 5:30 p.m. at the Ed Emory Auditorium at 165 Agriculture Dr. in Kenansville. […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy