Lexington, KY

Oscar Tshiebwe named First Team All-America by Associated Press

By Nation of Blue
nationofblue.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. – Kentucky junior forward Oscar Tshiebwe earned his second NCAA-recognized All-America honor on Tuesday when he was named to the Associated Press first team. Tshiebwe is the first Wildcat to earn All-America distinction by the organization since PJ Washington was a third-team choice in 2019 and the first to...

www.nationofblue.com

