When Jabrill Peppers tore his ACL last season, it felt as though that was going to be the last time we saw him in Giants blue. We’re now over a week into free agency, and there hasn’t been any noise around the former Michigan Wolverine. Now, right now the Giants are in no position to sign anybody unless it’s for the vet minimum, and they’re even running out of room for those contracts. But if Peppers remains unsigned, there is a path for him to return to Big Blue.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO