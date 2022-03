SPOKANE, Wash. — A mother and teenager were arrested last Thursday night, March 17, after committing a drive-by shooting in North Spokane, according to police. The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. when officers responded to several reports of shots fired in the area of 5300 N. Stevens. According to a press release from the Spokane Police Department (SPD), residents reported that a vehicle drove by their house two separate times while shooting out of the vehicle.

