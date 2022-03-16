Illini athletes go offline for mental health campaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – U of I student athletes are taking a day off social media to promote mental health awareness.
At least one Illini from every varsity sport is participating in a “Day Off Social” campaign. For an entire day, instead of scrolling or posting, these athletes are encouraged to engage with the community in-person.
They say even though social media is fun – it can also be harmful.
Founders of the initiative say they want Generation Z to “develop a positive relationship” with social media – and athletes are the perfect people to spread that message.
“It’s been nice out so go out, go on a hike. But what I’ve been doing is GrubHub just to make a little money on the side and get out of the house. Just enjoy being out since it’s nice out,” Mason Barr from the track & field team said.
He decided to get involved with the campaign after he saw his teammates participating. He said he already doesn’t spend a lot of time on social media.
