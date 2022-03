Speed limit signs are barely a suggestion in Lubbock. If you're like me, and most everybody was yesterday (and the day before, and the day before that), you rarely even look at your speedometer. Generally what folks like us do is follow the flow of the traffic. That is, we go however fast the people around us are going. The prevailing thought is that hopefully the person up ahead will slow down and/or get the ticket while we draft everybody in the back.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO