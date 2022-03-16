ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Play Stateline Kids Spring Bingo 2022

By Erin
It’s that time of year again! Stateline Kids Spring Bingo is here! This year, we’ve included a lot of outdoor activities on our Bingo card. Many are free...

Stateline Kids is the only community guide for kids events, activities and information in Winnebago, Boone and Rock counties. The site launched in July 2018 to help families make the most out of the resources and attractions in the Stateline area. We seek to answer the question: "What adventure can we have today?"

