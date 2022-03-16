Indianapolis Colts Re-Sign Tyquan Lewis
The Indianapolis Colts have re-signed edge rusher Tyquan Lewis according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. He will get a one-year, $3 million deal. Lewis, 27, was a second-round pick out of...thegamehaus.com
The Indianapolis Colts have re-signed edge rusher Tyquan Lewis according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. He will get a one-year, $3 million deal. Lewis, 27, was a second-round pick out of...thegamehaus.com
We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!https://thegamehaus.com/
Comments / 0