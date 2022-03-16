ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Indianapolis Colts Re-Sign Tyquan Lewis

By Joe DiTullio
 12 days ago
The Indianapolis Colts have re-signed edge rusher Tyquan Lewis according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. He will get a one-year, $3 million deal. Lewis, 27, was a second-round pick out of...

