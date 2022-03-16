New York Jets Re-Sign Nathan Shepherd

The Philadelphia Eagles accomplished getting one solid receiver in Zach Pascal, but they are still going to need some help at the position. They need another elite receiver that will bring them similar production to Devonta Smith or maybe more. The Miami Dolphins made a shocking trade acquiring Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs. This has the NFL world wondering if they would be willing to trade DeVante Parker to free up some cap space. The Philadelphia Eagles have some draft picks to offer, and it would be wise for Philadelphia to at least try to make an offer for DeVante Parker that would put receiving in great shape.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO