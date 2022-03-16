New York Jets Re-Sign Nathan Shepherd
The New York Jets have re-signed defensive lineman Nathan Shepherd according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Shepherd, 28, is a former 2018 third-round pick by the Jets. He has 71...thegamehaus.com
The New York Jets have re-signed defensive lineman Nathan Shepherd according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Shepherd, 28, is a former 2018 third-round pick by the Jets. He has 71...thegamehaus.com
We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!https://thegamehaus.com/
Comments / 0