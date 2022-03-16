ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Jets Re-Sign Nathan Shepherd

By Joe DiTullio
The Game Haus
The Game Haus
 12 days ago
The New York Jets have re-signed defensive lineman Nathan Shepherd according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Shepherd, 28, is a former 2018 third-round pick by the Jets. He has 71...

The Game Haus

Could DeVante Parker go to the Philadelphia Eagles?

The Philadelphia Eagles accomplished getting one solid receiver in Zach Pascal, but they are still going to need some help at the position. They need another elite receiver that will bring them similar production to Devonta Smith or maybe more. The Miami Dolphins made a shocking trade acquiring Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs. This has the NFL world wondering if they would be willing to trade DeVante Parker to free up some cap space. The Philadelphia Eagles have some draft picks to offer, and it would be wise for Philadelphia to at least try to make an offer for DeVante Parker that would put receiving in great shape.
NFL
The Game Haus

Detroit Lions 2022 NFL Draft Profile

The 2022 NFL Draft begins on April 28, which means that The Game Haus will be writing draft profiles for every team. Each NFL team will be evaluated heading into this year’s draft, as our staff recaps their last season, highlights their needs, and pinpoints their potential 2022 NFL Draft targets. The Detroit Lions are the subject of today’s 2022 NFL Draft profile.
NFL
