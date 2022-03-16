Kylie Jenner Says Postpartum Life ‘Has Not Been Easy’

Working it out. Kylie Jenner is hitting the gym six weeks after the birth of her son, Wolf Webster, and she’s opening up about her postpartum weight loss struggles as she begins her post-baby body journey. “I just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not...
Kylie Jenner popped out post-pregnancy on Wednesday in L.A., sporting an adorable light green fuzzy coat to attend a special event. Kylie Jenner may be dealing with some postpartum struggles after giving birth to son Wolf in February, but she’s doing her best to stay social and stylish! The mom stepped out in Los Angeles on Wednesday in a gorgeous, light green-colored, floor-length fuzzy coat, pairing the look with pointed-toe silver boots. The 24-year-old also wore her signature dark tresses long and wavy as her security team escorted her to the Sunny Vodka event in the city.
Jada Pinkett Smith went on a trip down memory lane at the start of the week as she shared a gorgeous throwback photo from her pregnancy. Will Smith's wife took to Instagram to post a stunning picture of herself dressed in a sheer gown while displaying her baby bump. Alongside...
An uncensored video of The Oscars incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock has surfaced on social media on Sunday night. Whatever happened between Smith and Rock appears to be genuine. Rock reportedly made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada, being in “G.I. Jane” due to her bald head. Jada...
Jaden Smith has responded on Twitter after his father, Best Actor-winner Will Smith, struck Chris Rock on stage during the Oscars.Rock was presenting the award for Best Documentary when he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s appearance.“Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you,” he quipped in an apparent reference to the actor’s shaved head. The Red Table Talk host, who has spoken candidly about her hair loss from alopecia in the past, was seen rolling her eyes at the comment.Will then walked onstage and struck the comedian, yelling “keep my wife’s name out...
Kylie Jenner is opening about her especially difficult postpartum experience following the birth of her second child, Wolf. The mother of two tells "postpartum moms: that postpartum has not been easy" in a series of posts to her Instagram story on Tuesday. "This experience for me personally has been a...
Jada Pinkett Smith sparkled alongside her Best Actor hopeful hubby Will Smith on the Oscars red carpet!. Jada Pinkett Smith has been by her husband, Will Smith‘s side all awards season long, and she wasn’t going to miss the biggest one of the year — the Oscars! The Red Table Talk host wore a stunning deep green gown with a high neck and long sleeves. The dress featured a massive, full train and the bodice was tight and ruched through the center. Will looked handsome in a dapper suit for the evening.
Will Smith and the Oscars 2022 are going viral, but for all the wrong reasons. As a lot of people may have seen by now, Smith slapped presenter Chris Rock on live TV after the comedian made a joke about the actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. It certainly shocked...
That's what viewers of the 2022 Oscars are asking after Will Smith confronted Chris Rock live onstage when the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head. According to multiple audience members, the room turned silent after Will appeared to slap Chris inside the Dolby Theatre. "It seemed...
Miley was on her way to the show she had dedicated to the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically died a day before in his hotel room. The show must go on! Miley Cyrus was spotted heading to her concert in Brazil on Saturday (March 27), just hours after the news of Foo Fighter drummer Taylor Hawkins’ death had shaken her up. The pop star — who was headlining Lollapalooza Brazil alongside the Foo Fighters this weekend — was snapped in an SUV appearing to wipe tears away from her eyes. Miley was scheduled to perform Saturday night, with the Foo Fighters taking over on Sunday — but the remaining members of the band has already flown home to Los Angeles.
Sharon Osbourne has revealed her heart is broken after the tragic sudden passing of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. The former The Talk star joined millions of mourners across the globe in paying tribute to the talented musician, who sadly died on Friday at the age of 50. WATCH: All...
After seven years of marriage, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher just attended the Academy Awards as a couple for the first time. The pair, who fell in love 14 years after meeting on the of That ‘70s Show and now share two children together, walked the Oscars red carpet together on March 27. Kutcher could hardly take his eyes off Kunis, who was decked out in a pink silk gown by Zuhair Murad. To be fair, the Black Swan actor looked just as enthralled with her husband in his black tuxedo.
Jesse Williams is pleading with the court to lower his $40,000 monthly child support payments claiming he is not pulling in millions like he did when was on Grey’s Anatomy. According to court documents obtained by Radar, Jesse and his ex Aryn Drake-Lee are back in court fighting over their two kids.
Goldie Hawn loves nothing more than spending time with her family and is incredibly close to all of them. The First Wives Club actress rarely posts on social media, but that's not to say she doesn't use it to show her support for her loved ones. Most recently, the Hollywood...
The hosts for the 94th annual Academy Awards need no introduction — but DJ Khaled still wanted to welcome them to the stage properly. Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall all took the stage together at the start of Sunday's ceremony, airing live from Hollywood's Dolby Theatre. Khaled, 46, crashed the hosts' intro to show the trio some love.
Drew Barrymore looked red-carpet ready in the most breathtaking Carolina Herrara gown and she couldn't wait to share the look with fans. The actress and TV host took to Instagram on Friday wearing a fabulous dress which boasted full sleeves, a cinched waist and floor-length skirt. Her hair was pulled...
Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher celebrated sweet family news recently with the most adorable social media message. The couple rang in their youngest son Jacob's third birthday with some heartfelt words - and you should see the cake!. Carrie posted a photo of the enormous Paw Patrol creation along with...
Lady Gaga proved a supportive co-presenter to Liza Minnelli when the pair handed the 94th annual Academy Awards' biggest prize on Sunday. Gaga, 36, accompanied Minnelli, 76, on stage as the Cabaret star used a wheelchair. The crowd cheered, prompting the House of Gucci actress to grasp Minnelli's hand and say, "Do you see that? The public, they love you."
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's rocky roller coaster finally hit calm waters -- because they were finally able to be in each other's company ... albeit, for the sake of their kid. The former couple was shoulder to shoulder this weekend -- the first time in a long time, especially...
