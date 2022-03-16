ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kylie Jenner Says Postpartum Life ‘Has Not Been Easy’

By Dia Gill
TheDailyBeast
 12 days ago
Kylie Jenner revealed her struggles with postpartum life in a series of videos posted to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, saying she wanted to address the “pressure” that...

HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Covers Up In A Fuzzy Green Duster Coat After Revealing Her Postpartum Struggle

Kylie Jenner popped out post-pregnancy on Wednesday in L.A., sporting an adorable light green fuzzy coat to attend a special event. Kylie Jenner may be dealing with some postpartum struggles after giving birth to son Wolf in February, but she’s doing her best to stay social and stylish! The mom stepped out in Los Angeles on Wednesday in a gorgeous, light green-colored, floor-length fuzzy coat, pairing the look with pointed-toe silver boots. The 24-year-old also wore her signature dark tresses long and wavy as her security team escorted her to the Sunny Vodka event in the city.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Uncensored Video Of Will Smith, Chris Rock Fight

An uncensored video of The Oscars incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock has surfaced on social media on Sunday night. Whatever happened between Smith and Rock appears to be genuine. Rock reportedly made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada, being in “G.I. Jane” due to her bald head. Jada...
CELEBRITIES
Kylie Jenner
Travis Scott
The Independent

Jaden Smith responds after Will Smith hits Chris Rock at the Oscars

Jaden Smith has responded on Twitter after his father, Best Actor-winner Will Smith, struck Chris Rock on stage during the Oscars.Rock was presenting the award for Best Documentary when he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s appearance.“Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you,” he quipped in an apparent reference to the actor’s shaved head. The Red Table Talk host, who has spoken candidly about her hair loss from alopecia in the past, was seen rolling her eyes at the comment.Will then walked onstage and struck the comedian, yelling “keep my wife’s name out...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jada Pinkett Smith Glows With Will Smith In A Deep Green Gown With Massive Train At The Oscars

Jada Pinkett Smith sparkled alongside her Best Actor hopeful hubby Will Smith on the Oscars red carpet!. Jada Pinkett Smith has been by her husband, Will Smith‘s side all awards season long, and she wasn’t going to miss the biggest one of the year — the Oscars! The Red Table Talk host wore a stunning deep green gown with a high neck and long sleeves. The dress featured a massive, full train and the bodice was tight and ruched through the center. Will looked handsome in a dapper suit for the evening.
CELEBRITIES
#Instagram Stories
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Appears to Wipe Away Tears After Death Of Friend Taylor Hawkins: Photos

Miley was on her way to the show she had dedicated to the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically died a day before in his hotel room. The show must go on! Miley Cyrus was spotted heading to her concert in Brazil on Saturday (March 27), just hours after the news of Foo Fighter drummer Taylor Hawkins’ death had shaken her up. The pop star — who was headlining Lollapalooza Brazil alongside the Foo Fighters this weekend — was snapped in an SUV appearing to wipe tears away from her eyes. Miley was scheduled to perform Saturday night, with the Foo Fighters taking over on Sunday — but the remaining members of the band has already flown home to Los Angeles.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Sharon Osbourne shares heartbreak after tragic loss

Sharon Osbourne has revealed her heart is broken after the tragic sudden passing of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. The former The Talk star joined millions of mourners across the globe in paying tribute to the talented musician, who sadly died on Friday at the age of 50. WATCH: All...
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Ashton Kutcher Couldn't Keep His Eyes Off Mila Kunis During Their Oscars Red Carpet Debut

After seven years of marriage, Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher just attended the Academy Awards as a couple for the first time. The pair, who fell in love 14 years after meeting on the of That ‘70s Show and now share two children together, walked the Oscars red carpet together on March 27. Kutcher could hardly take his eyes off Kunis, who was decked out in a pink silk gown by Zuhair Murad. To be fair, the Black Swan actor looked just as enthralled with her husband in his black tuxedo.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Drew Barrymore pulls out all the stops in dazzling 'dress of my dreams'

Drew Barrymore looked red-carpet ready in the most breathtaking Carolina Herrara gown and she couldn't wait to share the look with fans. The actress and TV host took to Instagram on Friday wearing a fabulous dress which boasted full sleeves, a cinched waist and floor-length skirt. Her hair was pulled...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Kanye & Kim Attend Saint's Soccer Game Together, Successfully Co-Parent

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's rocky roller coaster finally hit calm waters -- because they were finally able to be in each other's company ... albeit, for the sake of their kid. The former couple was shoulder to shoulder this weekend -- the first time in a long time, especially...
SOCCER
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

Dating and Carpet Munching

You might have been in a relationship for a while with someone that you connect with, and the two of you may have even made the next step and decided to move in with each other. Now, that the two of you are living in the same home, you might have started to notice habits that your partner has that bother you like him or her picking food off the floor to eat it. So, what do you do if you have a partner that is willing to eat things that he or she drops on the floor and it bothers you? How do you approach this type of situation? Though the answers to these questions can be different for everyone, here are a few suggestions.
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

