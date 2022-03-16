ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Twitter Had *Thoughts* About Clayton's Bachelor Finale Eliminations

Elite Daily
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s not a great look to beg two women to stick around...

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Cassie Randolph Says She Experienced 'Déjà Vu' Watching Clayton Echard's Bachelor Finale

Clayton Echard's Bachelor finale felt all too familiar to Cassie Randolph. During the first part of Clayton's finale airing Monday, the leading man told finalists Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey that Susie Evans left the competition after he informed her he had been intimate with both of them. Susie, 28, had said she likely couldn't "get past" his decision, which led Clayton, also 28, to believe she dropped a "bombshell" on him.
CELEBRITIES
People

Jada Pinkett Smith Wears $46,250 Diamond Head Piece to the Critics Choice Awards

Jada Pinkett Smith slayed her red carpet look at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards. The Red Table Talk show host stunned on the red carpet while attending the star-studded event at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Sunday, posing alongside husband Will Smith, who later collected the award for best actor for his starring role in King Richard.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Spun

Look: Uncensored Video Of Will Smith, Chris Rock Fight

An uncensored video of The Oscars incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock has surfaced on social media on Sunday night. Whatever happened between Smith and Rock appears to be genuine. Rock reportedly made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada, being in “G.I. Jane” due to her bald head. Jada...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jaden Smith responds after Will Smith hits Chris Rock at the Oscars

Jaden Smith has responded on Twitter after his father, Best Actor-winner Will Smith, struck Chris Rock on stage during the Oscars.Rock was presenting the award for Best Documentary when he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s appearance.“Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you,” he quipped in an apparent reference to the actor’s shaved head. The Red Table Talk host, who has spoken candidly about her hair loss from alopecia in the past, was seen rolling her eyes at the comment.Will then walked onstage and struck the comedian, yelling “keep my wife’s name out...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
The Bachelor
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Jada Pinkett Smith Glows With Will Smith In A Deep Green Gown With Massive Train At The Oscars

Jada Pinkett Smith sparkled alongside her Best Actor hopeful hubby Will Smith on the Oscars red carpet!. Jada Pinkett Smith has been by her husband, Will Smith‘s side all awards season long, and she wasn’t going to miss the biggest one of the year — the Oscars! The Red Table Talk host wore a stunning deep green gown with a high neck and long sleeves. The dress featured a massive, full train and the bodice was tight and ruched through the center. Will looked handsome in a dapper suit for the evening.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Doja Cat Tweeted She's Quitting Music After A Tense Twitter Fight With Fans

Pop sensation Doja Cat alluded to quitting her music career this week after a falling out with fans. The drama all started when the 26-year-old singer and rapper was slated to perform at the Asunciónico Festival in Paraguay on March 22. After a powerful storm canceled the festival that also featured headliners MGK and Miley Cyrus, Doja Cat got into a back-and-forth with her South American fans online, and the exchange led to a pretty surprising proclamation. So, is Doja Cat really quitting music? Let’s get into everything that went down.
INTERNET
tvinsider.com

‘The Bachelor’ Finale, Pt. 1: Clayton’s Choice Brings Broken Hearts & Second Chances (RECAP)

It’s all come down to this. It’s Night 1 of The Bachelor Season 26 two-night finale and Clayton Echard is in a huge mess. After he spent the night in the Fantasy Suites and said “I love you” to both Rachel and Gabby, the Bachelor was blindsided when Susie bid farewell to him in Iceland last week, leaving him questioning every choice he’s made so far.
TV SHOWS
The Independent

Britney Spears says she had a ‘secret relationship’ before father Jamie took over her career: ‘I was literally devastated’

Britney Spears has appeared to claim that her father ended a “secret relationship” she was in when he began controlling her career. The pop star has shared a number of revelations to her Instagram since being freed from the conservatorship that once controlled her business and personal affairs, in November last year. Among the posts have been criticisms of the way her family, including her father Jamie and her sister Jamie-Lynn, treated her while she was tied to the controversial legal arrangement.On 24 March, Spears shared a series of screenshots showing her commenting about how she has been adjusting...
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Clayton's First IG After The Finale Is About Being "Tested" And "Lucky"

Raise your hand if you’re still reeling from the Season 26 Bachelor finale. Is yours up? Mine certainly is. Through every emotional conversation and powerful confrontation, I was wondering what could possibly be going through Clayton Echard’s head. On March 16, he came through with a lengthy Instagram caption reflecting on his experiences with the show.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Appears to Wipe Away Tears After Death Of Friend Taylor Hawkins: Photos

Miley was on her way to the show she had dedicated to the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who tragically died a day before in his hotel room. The show must go on! Miley Cyrus was spotted heading to her concert in Brazil on Saturday (March 27), just hours after the news of Foo Fighter drummer Taylor Hawkins’ death had shaken her up. The pop star — who was headlining Lollapalooza Brazil alongside the Foo Fighters this weekend — was snapped in an SUV appearing to wipe tears away from her eyes. Miley was scheduled to perform Saturday night, with the Foo Fighters taking over on Sunday — but the remaining members of the band has already flown home to Los Angeles.
CELEBRITIES
ABC7 Los Angeles

Clayton's journey ends with an unexpected twist on 'The Bachelor'

NEW YORK -- Jesse Palmer said it was the most controversial night in "Bachelor" history and he was not kidding. The finale started with Jesse Palmer knocking on Susie's hotel room and asking her if she could go talk to Clayton. Jesse told her that Clayton regrets the way their relationship ended. (The women in the live audience were shaking their heads no, no girl, don't do it.) Clayton meantime was telling his parents how Susie was the one for him. As he thought she would never show up, Susie walked in the door. She asked Clayton to go outside and talk first before she dealt with getting to know his parents.
TV SHOWS
Elite Daily

Twitter Is Full Of Jokes About The Bizarre Oscar Fan-Fave Awards

The 94th Oscars announced the first ever-Twitter Award to modernize the Academy Awards for “Most Popular Film.” From the moment this was announced, critics and fans alike were skeptical. But these memes about the 2022 Oscars Twitter awards are savage.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy