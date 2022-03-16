ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Duke 'motivated' as Coach K begins final run vs. Cal State Fullerton

raleighnews.net
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe attention focused on Duke could reach another level as coach Mike Krzyzewski enters his final NCAA Tournament. While the Blue Devils are accustomed to the limelight, it's a bit of a different situation for Cal State Fullerton. The teams open play with a West Region game Friday night...

www.raleighnews.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball World Stunned By Doug Edert Admission

Doug Edert of Saint Peter’s had a shocking food take on Sunday afternoon when he spoke with ESPN. Edert confirmed to Jeremy Schaap of Outside The Lines that he doesn’t eat sandwiches. It doesn’t matter if it’s one from Chick-Fil-A, a Philly cheesesteak, or just a simple roast beef sandwich from the grocery store.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Legendary College Basketball Head Coach Dead At 88

A legendary college basketball head coach who led his team to a stunning run to the NCAA Tournament national title game has died. Joe Williams, who led Jacksonville University to the 1970 NCAA Tournament national title game against John Wooden’s UCLA team, passed away on Saturday. He was 88...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS LA

USC Football Assistant Coach, Dave Nichol, Passes Away At 45

Dave Nichol, who joined USC's football team in December along with head coach Lincoln Riley, has passed away at 45, the university announced Friday.  Nichol, a native of Dallas, died in McKinney, Texas, after a long battle with cancer, according to the Los Angeles Times. "We are heartbroken and devastated," Riley said in a university press release.  "Dave was such a tremendous human being and a fantastic football coach.  He absolutely loved the game and constantly poured his heart and soul into his teams.  He will be dearly missed.  My thoughts and prayers are with his family.  We, as a program, look forward to playing and coaching for him as we move forward."   Nichol was hired to be the Trojans' inside wide receivers coach and associate head coach for offense. He spent the previous two seasons with Mississippi State.The university announced Monday that Nichol was going to step way from the team due to medical reasons. He is survived by his father, and brothers Robert and Jimmy.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
North Carolina State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LOOK: Trace McSorley makes return visit to Penn State

One of Penn State’s all-time greats returned to his old stomping grounds this weekend to check out the scenes as spring practices are underway. Trace McSorley visited Penn State’s campus and stopped by the football facilities, locker room, and Beaver Stadium. It may not be a total coincidence that McSorley returned to campus the same weekend Penn State was hosting a number of recruiting targets in the next few recruiting cycles, as having one of the program’s most successful players in recent years stopping by when recruits are in town is always a nice recruiting tool. McSorley clearly enjoyed his return to...
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Wide Receiver Wants To Return To The League

A former wide receiver who last played in the National Football League in 2019 is hoping to return to the league this year. De’Anthony Thomas, who opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic, played for the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League in 2021. However,...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy