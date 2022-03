Third baseman Troy Viola went 2 for 3 with a homer to lead Purdue to an 11-2 win Tuesday night in Alexander Field. The Boilermaker win moved the team to 15-0, the only undefeated baseball team in the nation. Lefthander Troy Wansing (2-0) pitched 5 innings of two-hit ball to pick up the victory. Wansing gave up 1 run, walked 2 and struck out 3 along the way. The Boilers had 8 hits and were the beneficiary of 3 Dayton (7-6) errors and the Flyers leaving 11 men on base.

DAYTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO