Regulators accuse Seattle medical device company and its CEO of misleading investors

The Arkansas-based retail giant's local hiring push is part of an effort to fill 5,000 tech roles at its U.S. and international hubs. An honest and direct virtual conversation. 2022 40 Under 40 Award. Nominate a business leader under the age of 40 who are making an impact in business,...
Redmond-based antenna company Kymeta has raised an $84 million investment led by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. Hanwha Systems, a South Korean defense electronics company that invested $30 million in Kymeta in 2020, also participated in the latest funding round, along with other investors.
The Max has now been grounded for three years in China, but is taking steps toward an imminent return. Hear from health care CEOs and experts. Nominate a socially responsible business in the area of Arts, Basic Needs, Education, Environment, Health Care, Economic Opportunity, Global Giving and Neighborhoods & Communities.
The purchase will be the company’s ninth acquisition in 15 years and will bring its regional branch total to 13. More acquisitions are on the way, its CEO says. The Puget Sound Business Journal brings together exceptional women leaders in a variety of industries as a part of the Women Who Lead series.
The coffee chain is facing union elections at more than 130 stores across the country. The complaint marks the first time the labor board has found merit in accusations against the company regarding its conduct amid the unionization push.
A spokesperson for the concrete suppliers said union members can return to work any time. The offer is to resume work at only three Seattle locations, and the strike stretches beyond the city limits. Negotiations would continue after workers return to the job.
The Puget Sound Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.
Comments / 0