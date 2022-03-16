ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Regulators accuse Seattle medical device company and its CEO of misleading investors

By Alex Halverson
Puget Sound Business Journal
Puget Sound Business Journal
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The CEO of S-Ray has been accused in...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Puget Sound Business Journal

Boeing 737 Max heads to China for completion work

The Max has now been grounded for three years in China, but is taking steps toward an imminent return. Hear from health care CEOs and experts. Nominate a socially responsible business in the area of Arts, Basic Needs, Education, Environment, Health Care, Economic Opportunity, Global Giving and Neighborhoods & Communities.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Business
Seattle, WA
Business
Seattle, WA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Device#Regulators#Investors#Sec Filing#S Ray#Sec
Puget Sound Business Journal

Puget Sound Business Journal

Seattle, WA
959
Followers
3K+
Post
150K+
Views
ABOUT

The Puget Sound Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/seattle

Comments / 0

Community Policy