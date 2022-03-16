ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deshaun Watson garnering interest from trio of NFC South teams

By Ryan Dunleavy
New York Post
 12 days ago

The three have-nots of the NFC South all are eyeing Deshaun Watson.

A class system returned to the momentarily weakened division Sunday, when Tom Brady unretired and immediately reinstalled the gaping hole between the Buccaneers and their rivals. Well, the Panthers, the Saints and surprisingly even the Falcons — the Brady have-nots — are thinking on the same wavelength about countering with their own quarterback splash by trading with the Texans for Watson.

Watson reportedly met Monday with the brass from the Panthers and Saints and is set to do the same Wednesday with the Falcons despite, franchise icon Matt Ryan’s $36.6 million cap hit. The Texans are not willing to trade within the AFC South to the interested Colts, but appear willing to listen to offers within the conference because Watson was set to meet Tuesday with the Browns after his latest court appearance.

Watson testified Tuesday in civil court to respond to 22 lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct and harassment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T3NPv_0egHwBHH00
Deshaun Watson practices with the Texans last July.

“This was the first one he actually answered questions,” plaintiff’s attorney Tony Buzbee told Houston media after the deposition, making reference to Watson pleading the Fifth Amendment last week. Buzbee said Watson testified that he deleted many of the social media messages contacting the message therapists who are suing.

Rusty Hardin, Watson’s attorney, said, “He’s going to figure out where to go and the Texans figure out whether they are willing to trade with that team.”

The sense from sources around the NFL is that the 15-month-long saga around Watson is nearing a half-resolution and he will be traded before the draft. However, two teams with enough capital to create a trade package around three first-round picks — the Eagles and Seahawks — do not seem to be in the race. Watson’s no-trade clause assures he has final say in his destination.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bb18I_0egHwBHH00
Deshaun Watson

Just a few weeks ago, a longtime former NFL executive told The Post, “If I was jumping back in right now, I’m going to the NFC South and I’m going to make a winner and run it for the next four years, because there is no viable team.”

How quickly things change. A Watson trade only opens up a new round of uncertainties.

The NFL still could suspend Watson under its personal conduct policy even though a grand jury did not indict on criminal charges. A trade to a team looking to play Watson could force commissioner Roger Goodell into action rather than falling back on the company line of “monitoring the situation,” which has provided easy cover to this point because the Texans and Watson seemed content with him sitting out last season while getting paid.

The Exempt List usually is reserved for pending criminal charges. Acquiring Watson also could ignite a public relations firestorm within a fan base and community.

In a football sense, the Texans would gain $24.2 million in salary cap relief in a trade at the cost of $16.2 million dead cap, though that’s about the same price as the $15.9 million charge incurred from Watson’s inactivity last season. Watson’s $20 million salary and $17 million roster bonus for 2023 both become fully guaranteed on Sunday.

None of the four known interested teams have the cap space needed to add Watson’s $35 million salary for 2022, though the Panthers ($25.7 million) are closest. So restructuring Watson’s contract — perhaps down to as little as a $9.53 million cap hit, according to overthecap.com — and a few others likely would be required.

Get the latest updates on NFL free agency 2022 with live coverage from the New York Post.

Only the Saints, who could lose Jameis Winston in free agency, wouldn’t then have a quarterback conundrum.

The Panthers and Browns are stuck with the identical $18.8 million fully guaranteed salaries — the result of exercised fifth-year options — on Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield, respectively. Whereas Darnold already is on his second team and possibly out of chances to start, the Browns picked Mayfield over Odell Beckham Jr. in their feud last season, and their interest in Watson is the first sign (other than the lack of an extension so far) that he is up against an hourglass in Cleveland. It could be tough to return to Mayfield after he reads the tea leaves.

The Falcons restructured Ryan’s contract this week, but they would have to work out a near-simultaneous trade if they were to acquire Watson. While chatter around the Colts has centered around trading for the 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo, one league source suggested general manager Chris Ballard might have something different up his sleeve with a league-high $60.4 million in cap space.

Watson played high school football about 50 miles from Atlanta and college football in the Carolinas at Clemson.

