Murfreesboro, TN-(WDEF-TV) The Tyner Rams advanced to the state tournament semifinals on Tuesday after downing Bolivar Central 66-59 in Murfreesboro. The Rams came out on fire hitting 71-percent of their shots in the first quarter. Keelan Jackson was deadly from downtown for Tyner connecting on 4 of 6 three-pointers. He scored 17 points with 13 rebounds, while teammate Nehemiah Bloodsaw added 18 points and 15 rebounds. Tyner finished the game with 50 rebounds. Rams will now face Milan in the semifinals on Thursday at 6:15est.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO