High School

Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Titusville Herald
 2 days ago

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com,...

www.titusvilleherald.com

abc27 News

Three wrestlers take silver, PIAA Wrestling AAA results

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — There were 260 wrestlers who made it to the Giant Center for the PIAA State AAA Wrestling Championships. In the end, three Midstate wrestlers have won silver in AAA. Central Dauphin’s Matt Repos and Ryan Garvick both took home silver; Dover’s Mason Leiphart also came in second in the 120 weight […]
WWE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

PIAA semifinal games to be broadcast on Trib HSSN

The PIAA basketball playoffs have reached the final four this weekend here on the TribLive High School Sports Network. On Friday and Saturday, we have coverage of five semifinals games in the 2022 PIAA basketball playoffs. Plus, we update the PIAA basketball playoffs and chat with another WPIAL championship winning...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Boston Herald

Statewide high school tournament scores and highlights from Tuesday

Newton North (20-3) vs. Andover (21-2), 7 (Woburn) Springfield Central (20-2) vs. BC High (23-0), 7:15 (Worcester State) Newton North/Andover vs. Springfield Central/BC High. Norwood 69, Burlington 66 (ot) DIVISION 2 STATE SEMIFINAL – Wednesday. No. 1 Malden Catholic (20-2) vs. Scituate (18-5), 6:30 (Taunton) DIVISION 2 STATE FINAL...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, MA
Tribune-Review

What to watch for in WPIAL sports on March 15, 2022: Shenango gets 4th crack at Neshannock

High scoring, mid-scoring or low scoring — none of those have worked yet for the Shenango girls basketball team against rival Neshannock. The Wildcats are 0-3 against the two-time WPIAL champion Lancers this season, setting the stage for a fourth meeting that will produce a trip to the final four for Neshannock or a quarterfinals stunner for Shenango.
SHENANGO TOWNSHIP, PA
Tribune-Review

New leader, same expectations for Hempfield softball team

While there will be a new captain running the Hempfield softball ship this season, first-year coach Tina Madison said the expectations of the program will remain the same. Madison replaces legendary coach Bob Kalp, who retired after the 2021 season after coaching the Spartans for the past 25 seasons and compiling a 229-42 record. That included 16 section titles, seven WPIAL titles and four PIAA titles. Madison (Skelly) placed for and coached with Kalp.
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA
WTAJ

State quarterfinal scores and highlights from Wednesday

Two more central PA schools advanced to the PIAA Final Four Wednesday as the Portage girls, and Williamsburg girls continue to be two of class 1A’s top school. Below are all the scores from the state quarterfinals. Semifinal matchups begin Friday. WEDNESDAY, March 16GIRLS BASKETBALLCLASS A Williamsburg 43, Faith Christian 27Portage 32, Union 27 -OTPortage […]
WILLIAMSBURG, PA
abc27 News

Cedar Cliff, CD each advance to Final Four

(WHTM) – We entered Tuesday’s Girls 6A Quarterfinals action with two local teams. We left with two local teams. Cedar Cliff and Central Dauphin each advance to the Final Four after close victories on each side of the bracket. The Lady Colts getting it done with a 42-36 victory over Pennsbury while the Rams were […]
DAUPHIN, PA
WNEP-TV 16

St. John Neumann Beats Linville Hill Christian 60-50 in PIAA Class A Quarterfinals

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — The St. John Neumann boys basketball team made key plays in the 4th quarter to beat Linville Hill Christian 60-50 in the quarterfinals of the PIAA Class A state tournament Tuesday night at Martz Hall. With the win, the Golden Knights advance to the state semifinals for the first time since 2014, where they'll face the defending state champs from Nativity BVM, who beat them in the state playoffs last year.
POTTSVILLE, PA
Sentinel

Spring season opens; Huskies fall

HERSHEY — Mifflin County fell to Hershey in straight sets in a 5-0 loss in the boys tennis season opener on Wednesday. Jaron Yoder was defeated by Jesse Mullins of Hershey 6-1, 6-2, posting the most game wins against the host team. Mifflin County (0-1) hosts Cedar Cliff on...
MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA
Valley News Dispatch

WPIAL swimmers to race in championship heats on Day 1 of PIAA Class 3A meet

LEWISBURG — The consolation and championship finals for the first day of the WPIAL Class 3A swimming championships are set. Preliminary swims Wednesday in the 200-yard medley relay, 200 freestyle, 200 individual medley, 50 free, 100 butterfly and 200 free relay determined the top 16 in each event, and swimmers will return for the evening session at Bucknell.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

