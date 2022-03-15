Tuesday's Scores

While there will be a new captain running the Hempfield softball ship this season, first-year coach Tina Madison said the expectations of the program will remain the same. Madison replaces legendary coach Bob Kalp, who retired after the 2021 season after coaching the Spartans for the past 25 seasons and compiling a 229-42 record. That included 16 section titles, seven WPIAL titles and four PIAA titles. Madison (Skelly) placed for and coached with Kalp.

