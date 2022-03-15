Tuesday's Scores

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — There were 260 wrestlers who made it to the Giant Center for the PIAA State AAA Wrestling Championships. In the end, three Midstate wrestlers have won silver in AAA. Central Dauphin’s Matt Repos and Ryan Garvick both took home silver; Dover’s Mason Leiphart also came in second in the 120 weight […]
The PIAA basketball playoffs have reached the final four this weekend here on the TribLive High School Sports Network. On Friday and Saturday, we have coverage of five semifinals games in the 2022 PIAA basketball playoffs. Plus, we update the PIAA basketball playoffs and chat with another WPIAL championship winning...
Newton North (20-3) vs. Andover (21-2), 7 (Woburn) Springfield Central (20-2) vs. BC High (23-0), 7:15 (Worcester State) Newton North/Andover vs. Springfield Central/BC High. Norwood 69, Burlington 66 (ot) DIVISION 2 STATE SEMIFINAL – Wednesday. No. 1 Malden Catholic (20-2) vs. Scituate (18-5), 6:30 (Taunton) DIVISION 2 STATE FINAL...
High scoring, mid-scoring or low scoring — none of those have worked yet for the Shenango girls basketball team against rival Neshannock. The Wildcats are 0-3 against the two-time WPIAL champion Lancers this season, setting the stage for a fourth meeting that will produce a trip to the final four for Neshannock or a quarterfinals stunner for Shenango.
While there will be a new captain running the Hempfield softball ship this season, first-year coach Tina Madison said the expectations of the program will remain the same. Madison replaces legendary coach Bob Kalp, who retired after the 2021 season after coaching the Spartans for the past 25 seasons and compiling a 229-42 record. That included 16 section titles, seven WPIAL titles and four PIAA titles. Madison (Skelly) placed for and coached with Kalp.
There will be a WPIAL rematch in the state semifinals, but Laurel Highlands won’t be there. The previously undefeated WPIAL champions were stunned Tuesday night by a determined Gateway team that dominated on the glass, piled up second-chance points and celebrated a 55-52 victory in a PIAA Class 5A quarterfinal at Robert Morris’ UPMC Events Center.
Two more central PA schools advanced to the PIAA Final Four Wednesday as the Portage girls, and Williamsburg girls continue to be two of class 1A’s top school. Below are all the scores from the state quarterfinals. Semifinal matchups begin Friday. WEDNESDAY, March 16GIRLS BASKETBALLCLASS A Williamsburg 43, Faith Christian 27Portage 32, Union 27 -OTPortage […]
Welcome to Quarterfinals Wednesday in the PIAA basketball playoffs. The Avonworth boys basketball team has accomplished a lot this season. • The Antelopes reached the WPIAL championship game as the No. 8 seed before falling to Shady Side Academy. • They reached the 20-win mark by advancing to the state...
(WHTM) – We entered Tuesday’s Girls 6A Quarterfinals action with two local teams. We left with two local teams. Cedar Cliff and Central Dauphin each advance to the Final Four after close victories on each side of the bracket. The Lady Colts getting it done with a 42-36 victory over Pennsbury while the Rams were […]
The PIAA chose Norwin as host site for the rematch of New Castle and Gateway, one of two all-WPIAL pairings in the state basketball semifinals. They’ll meet at 7 p.m. Friday with the winner advancing to Hershey. New Castle defeated Gateway by 10 points when they played Feb. 28 in the WPIAL Class 5A semifinals.
Eleven girls basketball teams saw two dreams come to an end this past week. First, their goal of winning a PIAA basketball championship, and second, finishing the season in the coveted Top 5 of the Trib HSSN state rankings. While every class saw at least two teams ousted with the...
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — The St. John Neumann boys basketball team made key plays in the 4th quarter to beat Linville Hill Christian 60-50 in the quarterfinals of the PIAA Class A state tournament Tuesday night at Martz Hall. With the win, the Golden Knights advance to the state semifinals for the first time since 2014, where they'll face the defending state champs from Nativity BVM, who beat them in the state playoffs last year.
HERSHEY — Mifflin County fell to Hershey in straight sets in a 5-0 loss in the boys tennis season opener on Wednesday. Jaron Yoder was defeated by Jesse Mullins of Hershey 6-1, 6-2, posting the most game wins against the host team. Mifflin County (0-1) hosts Cedar Cliff on...
LEWISBURG — The consolation and championship finals for the first day of the WPIAL Class 3A swimming championships are set. Preliminary swims Wednesday in the 200-yard medley relay, 200 freestyle, 200 individual medley, 50 free, 100 butterfly and 200 free relay determined the top 16 in each event, and swimmers will return for the evening session at Bucknell.
DANVILLE, Pa. — The Mt. Carmel Area girls basketball team avenged their loss in the district playoffs and beat South Williamsport 39-34 in the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals. With the win, the defending state champion Red Tornadoes advance back to the state semifinals, where they'll face their rivals from Southern Columbia.
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — After last year's two overtime thriller in the state playoffs, the Old Forge boys basketball team beat Lancaster Mennonite again this season, this time in regulation. The Blue Devils won the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal match-up 66-54.
All season long, the Fairview student body as come out and cheered on their beloved Tigers basketball teams. With the boys program facing Quaker Valley on Tuesday night in the PIAA Class 4A quarterfinals, three bus loads of students will be making the trip to Sharon.
Comments / 0