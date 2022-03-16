ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

'Safe' New Zealand to reopen borders early

By JEFF TOLLAN, Neil SANDS
AFP
AFP
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DBMTV_0egHvcwz00
Ardern said that vaccinated Australians could visit without undergoing quarantine or self-isolation from April /APEC NEW ZEALAND 2021/AFP/File

New Zealand will scrap its strict border controls early because the country's world-leading pandemic response has made it "a safe place to visit", Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Wednesday.

"We're ready to welcome the world back," Ardern told reporters.

"I'm proud that New Zealand is a country able at this moment in time to provide a safe place for our tourists to return to."

Ardern said that vaccinated Australians could visit without undergoing quarantine or self-isolation from April, rather than the July date originally planned.

Travellers from nations that have visa-free arrangements with New Zealand - including major markets in the Northern Hemisphere, Japan, Singapore, Korea and Taiwan -- will be allowed to do the same from May 1.

Ardern described the change as a major boost for New Zealand's struggling tourism industry.

"We are ready to safely move into a new chapter of our management of the pandemic, this change brings with it huge economic opportunities," she said.

New Zealand welcomed 3.9 million international arrivals in 2019 but borders closed in March 2020 as Covid-19 swept the world.

Tourism was New Zealand's biggest export earner before the pandemic, generating more than NZ$16 billion ($10.9 billion) annually, with 40 percent of holidaymakers coming from Australia.

- 'Clean, green and safe' -

For much of the pandemic, all international arrivals had to undergo two weeks of quarantine in government-run hotel facilities patrolled by the military.

The controls helped keep the virus out of the community for extended periods but New Zealand is currently experiencing a wave of Omicron-variant infections, with more than 21,000 new cases recorded on Tuesday.

However, the population is highly vaccinated, with more than 95 percent double jabbed and has recorded just 117 coronavirus-related deaths in a population of five million.

Ardern said New Zealand had the lowest death rate in the developed world and its pandemic response would make it attractive to tourists in a competitive international market.

"We are a safe place to visit and New Zealand will be ready with open arms," she said.

"We will be a sought-after market, we're now known globally as not just being clean and green, but also being safe."

Air New Zealand welcomed the change, saying it was ready to ramp up services to meet demand.

"It's no secret the past two years have been extremely turbulent for people -- there's a real buzz today," airline chief executive Greg Foran said.

"New Zealand holds a special place in many people's hearts, whether theyâre a Kiwi or visitor, touching down on New Zealand soil will be a moment to remember."

The announcement did not cover arrivals from countries such as China and India, where visas are required to visit New Zealand, who must currently self isolate for 10 days upon arrival.

The requirement is not due to be dropped until October but Ardern said that date was also likely to be moved forward.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacinda Ardern
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air New Zealand#Taiwan#Australians
The Independent

New Zealand to reopen to tourists much earlier than expected: ‘Ready to welcome the world back’

New Zealand will open its borders for tourists earlier than expected, with prime minister Jacinda Ardern saying the country was “ready to welcome the world back”.Ms Arden announced in a press briefing on Wednesday that the country will ease its restrictions from 1 May, in a move that is expected to boost the economy in the wake of the Covid pandemic.“Closing our border was one of the first actions we took to stop Covid-19 over two years ago, and its reopening will spur our economic recovery throughout the remainder of the year,” Ms Arden said.While the government had earlier...
INDIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
Country
New Zealand
Country
Japan
Country
Singapore
Country
Australia
Country
China
Reuters

Philippines, U.S. hold biggest military exercises in seven years

MANILA, March 28 (Reuters) - The Philippines and the United States kicked off on Monday their biggest joint military drills since 2015, underscoring improved defence ties after President Rodrigo Duterte had scaled back some earlier war games to pursue warmer ties with China. The annual "Balikatan" (shoulder-to-shoulder) exercises involve 8,900...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

US Marines officially banned from traveling to Ukraine, Belarus, Moldova

United States Marines are now officially banned from traveling to Ukraine, Belarus and Moldova, and anyone taking an official or personal trip to Europe must request prior clearance, the Marine Corps said in a message on Thursday. “Due to the ongoing armed conflict in Ukraine, Marines are prohibited from travel...
MILITARY
AFP

US, Philippines kick off their largest-ever war games

The Philippines and the United States launched the largest-ever joint military drills in the archipelago nation on Monday, signalling deepening defence ties as fresh tensions surface in the disputed South China Sea. - Tensions spike - The future of the war games was thrown into doubt after Duterte said in February 2020 that he planned to axe the Visiting Forces Agreement, which provides the legal framework for the United States to hold joint military exercises and operations in the Philippines.
MILITARY
AFP

All 132 on crashed China Eastern plane confirmed dead

All 132 people aboard the plane that crashed into a mountainside in southern China this week have been confirmed dead, the country's civil aviation authority said Saturday. The cause has mystified aviation authorities, who have scoured the site's rugged terrain for clues as to what sparked China's deadliest plane crash in nearly 30 years.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Russian soldiers raping women in Ukraine, MP says

Russian soldiers have been raping Ukraine’s women as they wage war on the country, an MP has said, with one victim allegedly repeatedly attacked in front of her child after her partner was shot dead.Ukraine will “not be silent” about the “horror” of rapes being committed against women during the Russian invasion, Maria Mezentseva said.The Ukrainian MP said while one particularly shocking case had been publicly talked about, there are “many more victims” who will need support in the future.She referred to a case which Ukraine’s prosecutor is investigating, where a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in front of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

AFP

54K+
Followers
25K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy