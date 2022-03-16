ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hogan Blames Mosby For Spike In Baltimore Violence As State’s Attorney Defends Record

By Mike Hellgren
 12 days ago

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An alarming spike in violence has rattled Baltimore, with homicides up more than 20 percent year-over-year and 13 people alone shot last weekend.

One Northeast Baltimore resident who declined to give her name told WJZ that she had been stripped of her sense of security.

“I don’t feel safe around this area at all,” she said. “I just don’t feel safe. Even the police officers patrolling, they are not safe. I don’t know what can be done to improve the situation, but it’s very scary.”

WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren asked Mayor Brandon Scott his message to those living in communities touched by violence who are frightened.

“We all have to do better to make sure that changes,” he said. “When you’re talking about the incident where we had the quadruple shooting, my parents live there. It’s a neighborhood I’m in—basically in every day.”

Scott touted eight gun arrests made over the weekend as well as multiple warrants served.

“We’re going to continue to work, but we know that work is not just going to be on the backs of the police department. . . . We also have to make sure that when we make these arrests that these folks don’t come right back,” he said.

Scott noted that other cities are seeing a spike in violent crime too.

Gov. Larry Hogan blasted Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby over the violence.

“We’ve arrested hundreds of violent repeat offenders, but nobody ever goes to jail so the shooters are still on the streets shooting people and that has to be addressed,” Hogan said. “I understand the complete frustration of the people of Baltimore—that they haven’t been able to address the problem and they’re not willing to. A big part of the problem is the prosecutor’s office as well. Baltimore City police are doing decent job, but they keep arresting the same people over and over and over again and no one ever gets prosecuted.”

Mosby fired back at a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

“There’s been a lot of misinformation spread by certain politicians and certain sections of the media that intentionally attempts to drive a negative narrative about the crime in our city, about city leadership overall and about the effectiveness of my office,” Mosby said.

She addressed criticism of her policy not to prosecute certain low-level offenses.

“Anybody who draws a false correlation with urinating in public and the trigger pullers and homicides, it’s illogical.. . Anybody—I don’t care who they are—who thinks that there’s a correlation between my minor offense policies and violence in the city is not being—it’s just not credible,” Mosby told reporters.

Meanwhile, the shootings keep happening with more families feeling the trauma every day.

Metro Crime Stoppers released pictures of several recent victims. Rewards of up to $8,000 are being offered in the cases.

The losses have touched Candice, a Northeast Baltimore mother.

“My heart definitely grieves for the families, for the parents who are dealing with the constant killings,” she said. “I’m a parent so I know I would be really heartbroken if something like that happened to one of my children.”

Comments / 15

Edna Reiman
12d ago

replace the establishment Goverment.Try the cops they help at times.It would make more sense to put people in office not for color and peeps whom are serious and care.Thats a start

Reply(2)
6
concerned
11d ago

Mosby and her policies are part of the problem. she says, and even doubled down in in a news conference this week that she does think that not prosecuting low level crimes is her focus. BUT, catching and prosecuting those repeat low level crime offenders may just as well be the exact person's who commit those shootings, car jacking and murders. Those who commit so called low level crimes have more evil intentions. especially if they know that they become embolden because of Mosby's ridiculous policies.

Reply
4
Cassie58
11d ago

You have a bunch of young folks running city hall and don't have no street knowledge. Bobblehead Scott keeps saying "I grew up in Park Heights now he's saying his parents live somewhere, be quiet. He is the problem along with Mosby who thinks low level crimes aren't an issue, she crazy. The police can't do what they used to because of the Fed's are watching them because of a few police who decided to do illegal activities. Get rid of all of them and vote them out. I keep saying it curfew, national guard, indict corners because if they don't do something soon (making a few arrest) is not the answer.

Reply
3
 

Jaymi Sterling, Daughter Of Gov. Hogan, Announces Run For State’s Attorney Of St. Mary’s County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Career prosecutor Jaymi Sterling, who is the daughter of Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, announced she has filed for State's Attorney for St. Mary's County. Currently an Assistant State's Attorney in Anne Arundel County, Sterling is making a bid to head the office she left amid controversy nearly over a year ago. A Deputy State's Attorney in St. Mary's County at the time, Sterling cited questionable practices in her September 30, 2020 resignation letter. "In my most recent role as the Deputy State's Attorney, I uncovered questionable financial and personnel practices.  I took action to make sure these practices were reported to the appropriate authorities," Sterling said. "In response, the State's Attorney immediately demoted me for reporting these irregularities." "It is clear to me that I have an ethical and moral obligation to leave the office," she continued. "I look back with pride on nearly a decade of pursuing justice for the citizens of St. Mary's County.  I am sad that I have no choice but to resign."      
Residents React After Hogan Announces $45 Million To Battle Baltimore Crime

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan announced Thursday he will be spending $45 million to try to stop violent crime in Baltimore. "Out of control violent crime in the streets of Baltimore is the most important issue facing the city," Gov. Hogan said. For the second time, the Governor will be adding more positions to the U.S. Attorney's Office, spending $3.5 million on 30 new positions including 10 for the Baltimore office to help prosecute violent offenders. $6.5 million will go to help Baltimore Police beef up its warrant apprehension task force. "Aggressive and immediate enforcement of outstanding open warrants is critical to getting...
Ocean City Today

Hogan announces major manufacturer coming to Baltimore

(The Center Square) – A $350 million workforce investment is coming to Tradepoint Atlantic, Gov. Larry Hogan said. The governor announced that United Safety Technology Inc. has made plans for a $350 million medical supply production facility that is expected to create more than 2,000 new jobs. The company will produce nitrile gloves, which were in heavy demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Baltimore County Police Warn Of Potential Scammers Posing As Repair Or Cable Employees

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  Along with the warmer weather, comes crime and scammers.  That is why Baltimore County Police are warning people of potential scammers posing as repair companies or cable services. "More people are out and about," Russ Stout, a Pine Valley-Valleywood resident, said. Police say individuals are visiting neighborhoods posing as solicitors FOR repair companies or cable services.  "Some of them are really scammers and you can't really trust that," Stout said. Stout has lived in his home for 35 years. Anytime he sees a solicitor, he said he calls the police.  The Baltimore County Police Department said scammers often attempt to distract residents...
Man Killed In Northwest Baltimore Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting death Friday of a man killed in northwest Baltimore. Officers looking into gunfire in the 3800 block of Belvedere Avenue about 11:30 a.m. found a man shot multiple times, Baltimore Police said. He did not survive. No additional details about a possible suspect or motive were immediately released. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Maryland State Police Detectives Seek Identity Of Suspected Road-Rage Gunman

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police homicide detectives are asking for the public's assistance in an attempt to identify the suspect and vehicle wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a tow truck driver, according to authorities. Maryland State Police have released pictures of the car that the shooter was allegedly driving at the time of the shooting.
Deadly Violence In Baltimore Traumatizes City Residents

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police Commissioner Michael Harrison on Monday attributed Baltimore's crime to a cultural issue that he needs local communities to help him break.  His explanation for the recent violent crime trend comes after 13 people were shot across the city over the weekend.  Seven of them were killed.  But those numbers mean more in the communities where the violence is happening.  People say each number turned into a trauma they're forced to endure simply because they live...
‘I Don’t Feel Safe:’ Multiple Shootings Rattle Baltimore Friday As Mayor Praises New Funding Targeting Repeat, Violent Offenders

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Sarah Dixon heard the familiar sounds of gunfire coming from the Bel-Park Tower apartments not far from Pimlico just before noon Friday. "I heard four. It happened in the middle of the day," Dixon told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren. "I didn't see what happened, but I heard it. When I came out here, they had taken the guy away in the stretcher. They actually caught the shooter." Police confirmed to WJZ they took a person of interest into custody. The victim in the case has died. At least the 22nd person murdered in Baltimore this month.
CBS Baltimore

With Omicron Sub-Variant Becoming More Prevalent, Anne Arundel County Officials Say They Have The Tools For Next Wave

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With the Omicron sub-variant BA.2 now making up nearly one-quarter of U.S. COVID-19 cases, Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman on Tuesday encouraged residents with symptoms to get tested and, if positive, receive treatment to prevent a surge in hospitalizations. Pittman urged anyone who isn't vaccinated "to go out and get that done while we have this lull between surges, to protect us for the next one." Anne Arundel County Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman said the new sub-variant is about 40% more transmissible than Omicron but has the same level of severity.
Baltimore Student With Loaded Gun Was Reported By Classmates After Social Media Posts

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A day after police say they found a student with a loaded gun at "ConneXions" a community arts school in North Baltimore, WJZ is learning more about how officials learned that the student had a weapon. According to a letter that was sent home to families and signed by the school's principal, the student was arrested after posts were found on social media. The letter also said other students reported information about the handgun and that prompted an administrative search of the student. Officials say during the search, the weapon along with drugs were found.
Explosive violence continues for another weekend in Baltimore

WBFF) – Rising violence continues into another weekend in Baltimore City. 12 people were shot and five were killed on Friday and Saturday, echoing what was happening in the city last weekend. Someone was shot statistically every 2 and 1/2 hours last Saturday. In Baltimore's Patterson Park Saturday, there...
Maryland Dentist Accused Of Supplying Deadly Drugs To His Lover

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – A Maryland dentist is accused of contributing to the death of a woman who was
Public Safety
Thiru Vignarajah again announces candidacy for Baltimore City state's attorney

Filing deadline for candidates extended to April; Officials expect more candidates to run. Another familiar name has entered the race for state's attorney in Baltimore City. : 2022 WBAL-TV Maryland Voter's Guide - How to vote, who's running, important dates. Thiru Vignarajah on Tuesday filed with the Baltimore City Board...
Northeast Baltimore Shooting Sends 25-Year-Old To The Hospital

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 25-year-old man was hospitalized Thursday night following a shooting in northeast Baltimore, authorities said. Officers checking out a ShotSpotter alert in the 3300 block of Dudley Avenue about 11:23 p.m. found the victim shot in the abdomen, Baltimore Police said. The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries. His condition wasn’t immediately known Friday morning. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call police at 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Campaign donations made in the name of Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s late grandfather were contributed to Mosby’s and her husband’s campaigns in 2017 and 2021, state elections data shows. Though Prescott Thompson died on Feb. 22, 2015, he is listed as having contributed $500 to the “Friends of Marilyn Mosby” committee last November, according to Mosby’s 2021 annual campaign finance report. Mosby’s husband, Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby, also received a $500 contribution from a “Thompson Prescott” in 2017, records show. In a joint statement to WJZ, the couple chalked up the contribution made in Mosby’s...
CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dozens of demonstrators gathered outside Baltimore’s City Hall Friday afternoon, calling for Mayor Brandon Scott to come out of the building. They’re seeking justice for Donelle Rochester, an 18-year-old who was shot and killed by Baltimore Police last month. Morgan State University students, who organized the rally, joined Rochester’s family in calling for the arrest of the officers involved in the shooting. On February 19, officers with the Baltimore City Police Department working a crime suppression detail in the area of Hillen Road came across a white Honda sedan and ran the plate, which was found to be registered to...
CBS Baltimore

