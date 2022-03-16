ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Venice's Muscle Beach officially reopens after being closed for nearly 3 years

ABC7
ABC7
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s4Qyj_0egHvWbV00

Venice's famous Muscle Beach has officially reopened, and there's a lot of new additions to check out.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Monday. The popular workout spot for body builders has been closed for renovations since 2019.

Now, people can enjoy brand new equipment, just in time for the warmer weather. According to the city , new equipment includes:

  • Benches
  • Free weights
  • Flooring
  • Protective barriers and railing
  • Doors
  • Fresh coat of paint
  • Miscellaneous hardware

"The Muscle Beach community is excited, they've been pretty much calling us daily to find out when we're going to open," said Sonya Young-Jimenez, the superintendent over Venice Beach and the West Region for the City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks. "It's perfect timing for spring. Everyone's super excited, and Muscle Beach people are just ready to come back."

For more information, visit Venice Beach's website .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
City
Venice, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
109K+
Followers
11K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy