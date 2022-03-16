Venice's Muscle Beach officially reopens after being closed for nearly 3 years

Venice's famous Muscle Beach has officially reopened, and there's a lot of new additions to check out.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Monday. The popular workout spot for body builders has been closed for renovations since 2019.

Now, people can enjoy brand new equipment, just in time for the warmer weather. According to the city , new equipment includes:

Benches

Free weights

Flooring

Protective barriers and railing

Doors

Fresh coat of paint

Miscellaneous hardware

"The Muscle Beach community is excited, they've been pretty much calling us daily to find out when we're going to open," said Sonya Young-Jimenez, the superintendent over Venice Beach and the West Region for the City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks. "It's perfect timing for spring. Everyone's super excited, and Muscle Beach people are just ready to come back."