Venice's Muscle Beach officially reopens after being closed for nearly 3 years
Venice's famous Muscle Beach has officially reopened, and there's a lot of new additions to check out. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Monday. The popular workout spot for body builders has been closed for renovations since 2019. Now, people can enjoy brand new equipment, just in time for the warmer weather. According to the city , new equipment includes:
- Benches
- Free weights
- Flooring
- Protective barriers and railing
- Doors
- Fresh coat of paint
- Miscellaneous hardware
