Miami Ranked Happiest City In US

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Floridians have another reason to smile.

Mindbody ranked Miami the happiest city in the U.S.

It’s the third year in a row for the honor, which is part of a larger wellness study .

Behind Miami is Atlanta, Houston, San Diego and Chicago to round out the top five.

Another Florida city, Jacksonville, came in seventh.

This latest honor comes not long after Mindbody had ranked Miami the country’s healthiest city .

According to Mindbody, the Magic City “has the highest number of residents who engage in exercise at least once a week (over 80%) and do so for at least 90 minutes a week (over 56%).”