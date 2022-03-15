ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

DoorDash paying back drivers to offset high gas prices

By DEE-ANN DURBIN
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OfTdv_0egHugNG00
DoorDash Gas Prices FILE - The DoorDash app is shown on a smartphone on Feb. 27, 2020, in New York. Delivery company DoorDash said Tuesday, March 15, 2022, it will refund its drivers for some U.S. gasoline purchases to help offset higher prices at the pump. (AP Photo/File) (Uncredited)

Delivery company DoorDash said Tuesday it will refund its drivers for some U.S. gasoline purchases to help offset higher prices at the pump.

DoorDash said it will give drivers 10% cash back when they buy gas using DasherDirect, the company’s debit card designed for drivers. Drivers will get the cash back for any gas purchase, whether or not they are completing deliveries at the time.

The San Francisco-based company said it will also start paying weekly bonuses for drivers who drive the most miles. Drivers who travel 225 miles will earn an extra $15, for example.

Gig companies are increasingly concerned about the impact of higher gas prices on their drivers. Earlier this week, Uber said it would start charging customers a fuel fee to offset higher costs for its delivery and ride-hailing drivers.

Uber’s surcharge — of up to 55 cents for rides and 45 cents for Uber Eats orders — will go directly to drivers for at least 60 days.

DoorDash said it isn’t passing its costs on to customers right now. Its programs are scheduled to run through April.

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline hit a record $4.43 per gallon this week. Global supply concerns stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine are contributing to the higher prices.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

When will gas prices go down?

FROM grocery items to gasoline, daily expenses are continuing to increase. In bad news for drivers, gas prices just hit a $4-per-gallon average for the first time since 2008. Some experts estimate prices will reach a $4.25 average by Memorial Day. Currently, the most expensive gas in the country is...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uber Drivers#Gas Prices#Dasherdirect#The Associated Press
KTVU FOX 2

California gas prices jump to record high

The average price of gasoline in California is now $5.44 per gallon, up $0.10 from the day before. It's also up $0.76 from just a month ago. In the Bay Area, prices are far above that. It's not uncommon to see stations charging customers more than $6 a gallon to fuel up.
BERKELEY, CA
NewsTimes

Gas Prices Skyrocket Over $5 Per Gallon in One Major U.S. City

Upon Russia invading Ukraine, many Americans have been concerned with how the conflict will directly affect them, from supply chain issues, to inflation, to shortages of certain goods and services. Most notably, many are concerned with fuel prices, worrying about long lines at gas stations and never-before-seen high prices when...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Uber Eats
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Fortune

Uber and Lyft drivers’ take-home pay plummets as gas prices soar

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Drivers for Uber and Lyft are feeling the pain at the pump as the war in Ukraine drives gas prices in the U.S. to an all-time high.
TRAFFIC
Lootpress

Average US gas price rises 22% in two weeks to record $4.43

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular–grade gasoline shot up a whopping 79 cents over the past two weeks to a record–setting $4.43 per gallon (3.8 liters) as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is contributing to already–high prices at the pump. Industry analyst...
TRAFFIC
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Uber Has an Answer to High Gas Prices (You Won’t Like It)

The Russia invasion of Ukraine has led to a significant spike in gasoline prices that has raised costs for anyone using an automobile, including truckers, delivery drivers, commuters and ride-sharing services. Inflation had already increased the cost of doing business for everyone, but the recent escalation of gas prices over...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Flint Journal

Cost of Uber rides, Uber Eats delivery to rise as gas prices climb

Uber is now charging an extra fee to help offset the high cost of gas, the Associated Press reported. Riders will pay an extra 45 cents or 55 cents for each Uber trip, depending on location, the company announced last week. Want to order your favorite food delivery via Uber Eats? Expect to pay an extra 35 cents or 45 cents, depending on where you live, AP said.
TRAFFIC
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
77K+
Followers
96K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy