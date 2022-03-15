ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

DoorDash paying back drivers to offset high gas prices

By DEE-ANN DURBIN
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4akYsh_0egHu6sT00
DoorDash Gas Prices FILE - The DoorDash app is shown on a smartphone on Feb. 27, 2020, in New York. Delivery company DoorDash said Tuesday, March 15, 2022, it will refund its drivers for some U.S. gasoline purchases to help offset higher prices at the pump. (AP Photo/File) (Uncredited)

Delivery company DoorDash said Tuesday it will refund its drivers for some U.S. gasoline purchases to help offset higher prices at the pump.

DoorDash said it will give drivers 10% cash back when they buy gas using DasherDirect, the company’s debit card designed for drivers. Drivers will get the cash back for any gas purchase, whether or not they are completing deliveries at the time.

The San Francisco-based company said it will also start paying weekly bonuses for drivers who drive the most miles. Drivers who travel 225 miles will earn an extra $15, for example.

Gig companies are increasingly concerned about the impact of higher gas prices on their drivers. Earlier this week, Uber said it would start charging customers a fuel fee to offset higher costs for its delivery and ride-hailing drivers.

Uber’s surcharge — of up to 55 cents for rides and 45 cents for Uber Eats orders — will go directly to drivers for at least 60 days.

DoorDash said it isn’t passing its costs on to customers right now. Its programs are scheduled to run through April.

The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline hit a record $4.43 per gallon this week. Global supply concerns stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine are contributing to the higher prices.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

When will gas prices go down?

FROM grocery items to gasoline, daily expenses are continuing to increase. In bad news for drivers, gas prices just hit a $4-per-gallon average for the first time since 2008. Some experts estimate prices will reach a $4.25 average by Memorial Day. Currently, the most expensive gas in the country is...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uber Drivers#Gas Prices#Dasherdirect#The Associated Press
KTVU FOX 2

California gas prices jump to record high

The average price of gasoline in California is now $5.44 per gallon, up $0.10 from the day before. It's also up $0.76 from just a month ago. In the Bay Area, prices are far above that. It's not uncommon to see stations charging customers more than $6 a gallon to fuel up.
BERKELEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Uber Eats
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Gas Price
KRON4 News

Experts explain why gas prices are skyrocketing

(KRON) — Gas prices continue to shatter records across America as the national average reaches $4.17 for a gallon. California drivers are paying an average of $5.44 a gallon and are shelling out the most in the country. Experts say California may hit the $6 average. “The good news is that pace of increase is […]
BERKELEY, CA
WDBO

How you can save money as gas prices shatter records

After days of rising gas prices in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the national average for a gallon of gas is now the highest in United States history. The average cost of a gallon of regular fuel is approximately $4.17, according to AAA. That price tops the $4.11 price for a gallon of regular gas set in the summer of 2008.
TRAFFIC
My Country 95.5

Average US Gas Price Rises 22% in Two Weeks to Record $4.43

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline shot up a whopping 79 cents over the past two weeks to $4.43 per gallon. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday the new price exceeds by 32 cents the prior record high of $4.11 set in July 2008.
TRAFFIC
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Uber Has an Answer to High Gas Prices (You Won’t Like It)

The Russia invasion of Ukraine has led to a significant spike in gasoline prices that has raised costs for anyone using an automobile, including truckers, delivery drivers, commuters and ride-sharing services. Inflation had already increased the cost of doing business for everyone, but the recent escalation of gas prices over...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Flint Journal

Cost of Uber rides, Uber Eats delivery to rise as gas prices climb

Uber is now charging an extra fee to help offset the high cost of gas, the Associated Press reported. Riders will pay an extra 45 cents or 55 cents for each Uber trip, depending on location, the company announced last week. Want to order your favorite food delivery via Uber Eats? Expect to pay an extra 35 cents or 45 cents, depending on where you live, AP said.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Russian central bank sells all $26.7 billion at one-week repo auction

March 15 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank provided banks with all 3 trillion roubles ($26.73 billion) at a one-week repo auction on Tuesday, facing demand of 4.84 trillion roubles, as lending institutions scramble to manage their liquidity amid collapsing Russian markets. The auction's limit was set at 3 trillion roubles.
WORLD
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
88K+
Followers
92K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy