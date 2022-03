CLEARWATER, Fla. -- The Phillies found the big bat they needed in left field. A source told MLB.com on Wednesday morning that the Phillies have reached an agreement with Kyle Schwarber, pending a physical. The Athletic reported it is a four-year contract with an average annual value of just under $20 million per season. The team has not confirmed the deal, but Schwarber is expected to sign and he is expected to fill a major hole in the Phillies’ lineup as they try to catch the Braves and Mets in the National League East.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO