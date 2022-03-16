ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher Praises Congress & President Biden For Reauthorizing Violence Against Women Act

By David Robb
 12 days ago
SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher , who survived a brutal home invasion and rape in 1985, is praising Congress for approving and President Joe Biden for signing the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act .

“Violence against women is a national problem that is of grave concern and requires national legislation,” she said in a statement Tuesday. “As a victim and survivor of a violent crime myself, I want to thank Congress for passing and President Biden for signing this critically important Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act. May we as a nation keep moving the needle forward towards a more female-friendly America!”

The landmark law took effect in 2013 but expired in 2019. It was reauthorized, with bipartisan support in Congress, with Biden’s signature on March 11.

The law modifies and reauthorizes programs and activities under the Violence Against Women Act through 2027 that seek to prevent and respond to domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence, and stalking. It also authorizes new programs, makes changes to federal criminal laws, and establishes new protections to promote housing stability and economic security for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence, and stalking.

