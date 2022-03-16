ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Teacher, 17-Year-Old Student Shot Outside TechBoston Academy In Dorchester

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 10 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36p0No_0egHtFly00

BOSTON (CBS) – There were no classes at TechBoston Academy in Dorchester Wednesday, a day after a teacher and a student were shot there. Police are still searching for the suspect.

Boston Police said a 31-year-old teacher and a 17-year-old student were getting ready for a school event in the parking lot around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday when someone opened fired from a car.

Both were rushed to the hospital with what officers described as “non-life threatening” gunshot wounds. There have been no arrests.

Deloise Oglesby lives nearby. She said her granddaughter was getting ready to go to a game at the school when the shots were fired.

“I could see the kids getting on the bus. So after that there I heard the ‘Boom! Boom! Boom!’ I thought it was a firecracker,” Oglesby said.

“Schools are supposed to be a safe haven for our students and our teachers, not a place where they are subjected to brazen and random acts of violence,” Acting Boston Police Commissioner Gregory Long told reporters Tuesday night. “This type of behavior can not and will not be tolerated, and the Boston Police Department is going to do everything it can to hold whoever is responsible for this incident accountable.”

Sophomore Douglas Miller played football with the 17-year-old victim and believes he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“You come thinking it’s a safe environment and stuff like that happens it throws you off,” Miller said. “He made sure all of us were on track keeping a positive mindset. I don’t know why anyone would want to hurt him.”

“It’s bad and it’s never going to change,” said Tyesha Hardy, the teen’s aunt. “It seems you can’t get away from violence.”

In a statement, the Boston Teachers Union identified the educator who was shot as Khelmon Bethel.

Our thoughts are with both Khelmon Bethel, BTU educator at TechBoston, as well as the TechBoston student who were injured last night by gunfire while on a fan bus to a basketball game. This act of violence is unacceptable, and when we learned of the incident yesterday, we joined the Mayor and Superintendent to show support for the staff and school community last night and this morning. We are still learning the details of the incident, but know that both Khelmon and the student are both in stable condition and expected to make a full recovery.

Everyone deserves to feel safe at school or at school-sponsored events. We are working with the district to ensure that the students, families and staff at TechBoston have supportive resources to navigate this awful situation and that there is a solid a plan to address safety both at the school and in the larger community moving forward.

Boston Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said a crisis team was at the school Wednesday, calling it an “all hands on deck” situation to make sure a similar incident does not happen again.

“This is an unacceptable situation and we are going to do everything it takes to ensure each one of our schools, our parks, our communities are the safe, welcoming homes all of our students deserve,” added Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Two Arrested In Virginia In Connection With Brockton Murder

BROCKTON (CBS) – Police in Virginia tracked down two people wanted for a murder in Brockton. Twenty-four-year-old Brima Koroma, of Boston, was shot and killed on East Street in Brockton on Wednesday. The Plymouth District Attorney said Brendan Fernandes and Destiny Fontes Silie drove awy from the scene of the crime in a blue car. Today, Virginia State Police found them. Fernandes is facing a murder charge and Silie will be charged as an accessory after the fact.
BROCKTON, MA
CBS Boston

Second Man Wanted In Connection With Norwood Murder Arrested In Miami

NORWOOD (CBS) – A third man has been arrested in connection with the September murder of Shakim Lewis-Johnson in Norwood. Ernest Payne, 27, of Cambridge, was arrested in Miami. Lewis-Johnson, 28, of Hyde Park, was leaving a friend’s home in Norwood on a Sunday afternoon in September when he was shot. Neighbors described hearing five to six gunshots. Police said Anthony Loper-Feaster, 25, of Salem, and Payne were seen driving away from the scene. Loper-Feaster was arrested in October and has pleaded not guilty. “Now begins the process of returning him to Massachusetts to begin proceedings in Norfolk Superior Court,” Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey said.
NORWOOD, MA
CBS Boston

Boston Woman To Be Charged With Multiple Hit-And-Run Crashes

BROOKLINE (CBS) – A woman is under evaluation and facing charges after multiple hit and runs, including one involving a pedestrian in Brookline on Monday. A 63-year-old was treated at an area hospital and later released after he was hit by a car Monday around 9:30 a.m. on Pleasant Street. While police were investigating that incident, a second hit-and-run was reported on Harvard Street. Police said the same driver hit two cars, leaving minor property damage, but no injuries before leaving the area. Massachusetts State Police later found the suspect vehicle on Interstate 93. The alleged driver was identified as 46-year-old Boston resident Suzanne Amer. She was taken to Boston Medical Center for evaluation. Amer is not in police custody currently, but will be summonsed to Brookline District Court. Amer will be charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, leaving the scene of a personal injury crash, leaving the scene of a property damage crash and operating to endanger. Brookline Police said additional charges are possible. Amer’s car is believed to have been involved in additional hit-and-run incidents in Cambridge and Newton. Police filed a request for immediate threat license suspension through the Registry of Motor Vehicles.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Brighton Woman Says She Woke Up To An Intruder In Her Bedroom

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Police are investigating after a Brighton woman says she woke up to find an intruder standing in her Bellvista Road bedroom around 4 a.m. Tuesday. “I woke up and he was standing right here almost in front of the window and was staring at me, leaning in over me,” the victim told WBZ-TV. She screamed when she saw him. “He ran all the way around my room and right to the back door,” the woman said. Then she screamed to her roommate to call 911 but the suspect was long gone. Detectives returned to the apartment building to investigate on...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dorchester, MA
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
CBS Boston

Tennessee Man Arrested At South Station With 11 Guns In Backpack, Boston Police Say

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Police arrested a man from Tennessee who allegedly had 11 guns in a backpack at South Station. Investigators said 25-year-old John Pierre of Lutts, Tennessee arrived at the train station just before 2:30 p.m. Monday and they noticed that his bag appeared to be weighted down. “Pierre walked toward the escalator while alternating the bag between both hands to distribute the weight of the bag,” police said in a statement. Officers confronted him and eventually arrested him. They said he had 11 handguns, 16 magazines and several boxes of ammunition in his backpack. Police said Pierre bought the guns out of state and was in Boston to “illegally distribute these firearms to various individuals.” He will be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on several counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Police Release Image Of Suspect Wanted In Brighton Break-Ins

BOSTON (CBS) – Police have released a composite image of the man wanted for several break-ins in the Brighton area. On Tuesday morning at about 3:54 a.m., a woman on Bellvista Road said she woke up to find the man in her bedroom. She screamed to her roommate to call 911 but the suspect left through a back door. The victim described the suspect as a white male, with a slim build, standing about 5’6”, wearing a dark fleece sweater and dark colored jeans. Police said it was one of three incidents they are investigating. Hours before the break-in, residents on both Camelot Court and Comm. Ave. reported a man lurking on a fire escape.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Man Convicted Of Murdering Yarmouth Sergeant Sean Gannon Faces More Jail Time For Second Crime

BOSTON (CBS) – The man convicted of murdering a Yarmouth police sergeant has been convicted of another crime. A jury convicted Thomas Latanowich on charges of mayhem and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. The conviction stems from a jail fight in November 2018 that resulted in an inmate’s ear being partially severed. Prosecutors say the assault happened while Latanowich was awaiting trial for the murder of Yarmouth Police Sergeant Sean Gannon. Latanowich is already serving a life sentence, but will upwards of 12 more years in prison.
YARMOUTH, MA
CBS Boston

Acton Police Officers On Leave After ‘Deeply Disturbing’ Allegations By Former High School Student

ACTON (CBS) – Two Acton Police officers have been placed on leave as allegations of inappropriate conduct are investigated. Both of the officers were once school resource officers at Acton-Boxboro Regional High School. A former student says they were the victim of inappropriate conduct by both men at separate times. A statement from the town manager and police chief does not give a time frame or provide any specifics. The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office is conducting the investigation. The allegations became public during a recent traffic stop when the former student told the sergeant who had pulled them over. The sergeant reported the allegations and alerted the department to social media posts made by the former student. “The allegations are serious and deeply disturbing, and we take all such claims seriously,” Acton Police Chief Richard Burrows said in a statement. “We are cooperating with and have turned over our report of this matter to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and State Police Detectives assigned to her office.” Both officers are on paid administrative leave.
ACTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Wu
CBS Boston

Explosion In Nashua, NH, Apartment Caused By Flammable Liquids, Investigators Say

NASHUA, N.H. (CBS) – Firefighters in Nashua, New Hampshire said an explosion caused in an apartment on Vine Street was caused by flammable liquids. Investigators said the container came in contact with a natural gas heater and sparked the blast on Wednesday morning. The building sustained a lot of damage, including a window being blown out into the street, but no one was hurt. Firefighters said the explosion appears to be accidental.
NASHUA, NH
CBS Boston

RI Woman Accused Of Posing As Wounded Marine Veteran To Scam Charities: ‘She Had All The Right Stories’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (CBS) — Prosecutors say a Rhode Island woman falsely claimed to be a Marine Corps. veteran, then lied about having cancer to collect hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations. “It never crossed my mind that somebody would do this,” HunterSeven Foundation Executive Director Chelsey Simoni told WBZ-TV Tuesday. She was the person to notify the FBI that something wasn’t right. Thirty-one-year-old Sarah Jane Cavanaugh was arrested Monday and charged with forgery, wire fraud, and identity theft. “We spoke for about an hour and hearing her story, I was heartbroken,” said Simoni. HunterSeven is a veteran-founded non-profit specializing in medical research focused...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, MA
CBS Boston

‘Violence In Boston’ Founder Monica Cannon-Grant And Husband Indicted On Federal Fraud Charges

BOSTON (CBS) – A federal grand jury has indicted Monica Cannon-Grant and her husband Clark Grant, the founders of Violence In Boston, on more than a dozen charges for allegedly using the nonprofit for their own benefit. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Massachusetts announced on Tuesday that Cannon-Grant, 41, and Grant, 38, both Taunton residents, are facing charges as part of an 18-count indictment. A grand jury found the couple allegedly led a series of schemes designed to defraud Violence in Boston donors, the Massachusetts Department of Unemployment Assistance, and a mortgage lending business based in Chicago. Federal prosecutors allege the couple intended...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Brookline High School Students Walk Out Of Class To Protest Racist Incidents

BROOKLINE (CBS) – There was a walkout at Brookline High School late Wednesday morning. According to organizers, students and adults protested incidents of racism inside the school. Some of the students who spoke at the rally said the administration is mishandling the incidents, saying school administration did not hold students responsible for racist actions. “Our students are powerful advocates; we support their efforts to express their concerns and beliefs, and we are grateful for the moving and engaging rally they organized today,” Brookline Superintendent Dr. Linus Guillory and Brookline High School Head of School Anthony Meyer said in a joint statement. They said they would work with students to address the issues.
BROOKLINE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teachers Union#Acts Of Violence#Techboston Academy
CBS Boston

25-Year-Old Woman Killed In Crash On Route 1 In Wrentham

WRENTHAM (CBS) – A driver was killed in a crash on Route 1 in Wrentham early Tuesday morning after police say she drifted over the center line and collided with a tractor-trailer. Wrentham Police said 25-year-old Kerri Coppinger of Woonsocket, Rhode Island was driving on Route 1 south just before 4 a.m. when her Ford Fusion crossed the road and hit a truck on the northbound side. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck driver wasn’t hurt, but in a statement police said he was “extremely shaken and attempted to assist at the scene.” No charges have been filed. Police shut down Route 1 in both directions between Thurston Street and the State Police barracks for more than three hours. The scene was cleared around 7:15 a.m.
WRENTHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Police Looking For Person Of Interest After 17-Year-Old Girl Assaulted On Blue Line

BOSTON (CBS) – Transit Police are asking for help identifying a person of interest after they say a 17-year-old girl was assaulted on a Blue Line train last week. Police asked the public to “please take a good look” at a photo of the person in a tweet Monday. A person of interest in a Blue Line assault. (Image Credit: Transit Police) The 17-year-old was allegedly assaulted between the Maverick and Bowdoin MBTA stations last Friday just before 4 p.m. Anyone with information is asked to call Transit Police at (617) 222-1050.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Men Charged With Deer Poaching Banned From Hunting In Massachusetts

BOSTON (CBS) – Two men accused of poaching deer at night with a spotlight have been ordered not to hunt in Massachusetts. Environmental Police arrested Manuel Lopez and Naheul Algibay-Viera in November. Officers say they saw Algibay-Viera use a crossbow to shoot a decoy deer set up in the Templeton-Phillipston area and that Lopez was the driver. Both men pleaded not guilty Tuesday. The judge agreed to release them, but ordered them to turn over any hunting licenses or crossbows.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
48K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy