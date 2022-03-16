Chicago Puerto Rican Festival and parade return to Humboldt Park in June

The Puerto Rican Festival and Puerto Rican People's Parade are returning to Humboldt Park in June.

This year's festival will be held from June 9-12 in "Puerto Rico Town" or Paseo Boricua on Division Street west of Western.

The festivities include a carnival, traditional activities, workshops, music and dance shows, a virtual pageant, and lots of fun and food and drink for the whole family.

The Puerto Rican People's Parade will be held along Division Street on Saturday, June 11.

Proceeds will go toward the Tu Casa Project.