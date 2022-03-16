ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Puerto Rican Festival and parade return to Humboldt Park in June

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EGDJC_0egHtEtF00

The Puerto Rican Festival and Puerto Rican People's Parade are returning to Humboldt Park in June.

This year's festival will be held from June 9-12 in "Puerto Rico Town" or Paseo Boricua on Division Street west of Western.

The festivities include a carnival, traditional activities, workshops, music and dance shows, a virtual pageant, and lots of fun and food and drink for the whole family.

The Puerto Rican People's Parade will be held along Division Street on Saturday, June 11.

Proceeds will go toward the Tu Casa Project.

For more information, visit puertoricanfest.com

Comments / 6

missy
12d ago

Yea go and get mugged and murder Ed or shot at in your car during or after that parade after all the people that keep dying during this event every year it’s ridiculous it’s still going on and it’s amazing the people that are attending well we will be seeing it on the news again this year

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Society
Chicago, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puerto Rican#Parade#Humboldt Park#Dance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
77K+
Followers
11K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy