AURORA, Colo. — Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in a field in Aurora Friday morning, the Aurora Police Department said. Police said around 7:15 a.m., they got a call about a person down in the area of East 56th Avenue and E-470. When officers arrived, they found a man dead in a field just off the roadway, police said.

AURORA, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO