The Best White Jeans to Wear This Spring, From Baggy Fits to Chic Trousers

Fashion rules are made to be broken — which is why you’ll see stylish stars sport light-hued denim year-round. The best white jeans for women can be worn during any season — so long as the fabric isn’t paper-thin, lest you’re into that VPL (visible panty line) look.

Jessica Alba recently stepped out in Los Angeles wearing an all-white outfit including denim and layers of chunky necklaces , while white jeans in baggy and low-rise silhouettes were also seen all over street style stars at Paris Fashion Week.

For those seeking a wardrobe refresh this spring, we’ve rounded up some of the best white denim for women from Frame, Good American, Sofía Vergara, Levi’s, Everlane and other labels frequently seen on Hollywood stars. From workwear-inspired silhouettes that can be dressed up or down to straight-leg styles that channel effortless off-duty vibes, check out our top picks below (and don’t forget to keep that bleach pen handy).

1. Levi’s Classic Straight Jeans

You’d be hard-pressed to find a denim devotee who doesn’t own a pair of Levi’s. The heritage brand’s best-selling classic straight fit jeans have a mid-rise silhouette that sits at the waist and a comfortable fit through the hip and thigh. They’re made with 100% cotton with a button fly and five pockets.

Levi's Classic Straight Jeans



$59.99



on Amazon.com





Buy now

2. Joe’s The Hi Honey High-Waist Slit Raw Hem Bootcut Jeans

Joe’s has designed one of the best jeans for hourglass figures with this pair of slit-hem bootcut jeans , which are finished with a raw hem. They’re made of a blend of cotton, Repreve polyester (created from 100 percent recycled plastic bottles) and elastane for a bit of stretch, while the high contoured waistband and roomy hips and thighs add to the comfy fit.

Joe's The Hi Honey High-Waist Slit Raw Hem Curvy Bootcut Jeans



$188





Buy now

3. Everlane The ’90s Cheeky Jean

One of the best white jeans for women looking for an eco-conscious option, Everlane’s The ’90s Cheeky denim pants are made of 100 percent rigid cotton produced in a LEED-certified factory that uses recycled water and reduces its carbon emissions by 80 percent. As for the fit, these vintage-inspired jeans have a high waist and a straight leg that’s cropped at the ankle. Angelina Jolie, Meghan Markle, and Jennifer Lawrence are just a few stars who have been spotted wearing the “radically transparent” label Everlane.

Everlane The '90s Cheeky Jeans



$108





Buy now

4. H&M Wide High Jeans

Made of 20 percent recycled cotton and recycled polyester lining, H&M’s five-pocket white jeans feature a relaxed fit, high waist and straight, wide legs.

H&M Wide High Jeans



$35





Buy now

5. Universal Standard Seine Highrise Jeans

Size-inclusive label Universal Standard’s Seine high-rise white denim come in sizes 00 to 40 and in other colors. The blend of cotton, polyester and elastane fabric gives these jeans some stretch for comfort and they’re finished with deep pockets.

Universal Standard Seine Highrise Jeans



$98





Buy now

6. Paige Double-Pleated Leenah Jeans

For more dressed-up denim days, up the ante with Paige’s double-pleated Leenah jeans (from the brand’s Nines Collection) that bring a trouser twist to everyday ensembles. Whether you’re headed to the office or brunch, the pair’s wide waistband, faux welt back pockets and slanted front pockets combine for an elevated look, while the strategic back darts and pearl buttons add a luxe finish. These power pants are made of soft denim and the inner waistband features an inspiring “Live Your Dreams” message.

Paige Nines Collection Pleated Leenah Jeans



$239





Buy now

7. Maje Frayed Straight-Leg Jeans

If you’re looking to infuse your spring style with an effortless edge, Maje’s high-waisted white jeans feature a cool frayed hem that elevates any basic ensemble. This pair has a five-pocket style and offers a bit of stretch, too.

Maje Frayed Straight-Leg Jeans



$265





Buy now

8. Mother The Hustler Ankle Fray Jeans

If bootcut jeans with an edge are more of your thing, try The Hustle by Mother. (Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner, Kate Moss and many other stars are often spotted in the cult-fave label.) They’re some of the best white jeans for women looking for a high-rise style that offers the perfect amount of stretch for comfort.

Mother The Hustler Ankle Fray Jeans



$198.00



on Amazon.com





Buy now

9. The Great. The Seafarer Jean

Co-founded by star stylists-turned-designers Emily Current and Merritt Elliot (formerly of Current/Elliott), The Great. has become a cult-favorite staple for its vintage-inspired silhouettes. The L.A.-based label’s mariner-inspired Seafair Jean brings a modern take on the workwear style in a subdued stone shade. This wide-leg pair “sits ultrahigh on the waist [and] fits slim through the hips,” so they’re great for pulling together a relaxed look.

The Great. The Seafarer Jean



$285





Buy now

10. Sofía Jeans by Sofia Vergara Melisa High Waist Flare Jeans

Modern Family actress Sofia Vergara’s Walmart line offers plenty of star-approved style for summer. These high-waisted jeans feature a contoured waist, distressed edges, button-up closure and flared legs that bring a ’90s aesthetic to any outfit. They’re available in multiple colors and inseams.

Sofía Jeans by Sofia Vergara Melisa High Waist Flare Jeans



$30





Buy now

11. Frame Double Button Flare Jeans

Luxury denim label Frame’s Double Button Flare jeans lend themselves well to anyone’s off-duty look. (No wonder the brand is regularly spotted on Jessica Alba, Chrissy Teigen, Kendall Jenner and others.) This pair of white denim is great for anyone seeking a mid-rise style with a slim fit that flares into a wide leg. The double-button closure and slant pockets make this silhouette stand out from the rest of the denim crowd.

Frame Double Button Flare Jeans



$278





Buy now

12. 7 For All Mankind Women’s Ultra Hr Vintage Jo Jeans

7 For All Mankind’s mid-weight white distressed denim has a slightly rigid construction and a cool vintage-inspired cut. Whether you sport them with heels or vintage-inspired kicks, the pair’s ripped knees bring a carefree swagger to your spring wardrobe.

7 For All Mankind Women's Ultra Hr Vintage Jo Jeans



$218.00



on Amazon.com





Buy now

13. Jonathan Simkhai Standard Elliot High Rise Boyfriend Jeans

L.A.-based designer Jonathan Simkhai’s bold, feminine aesthetic has made him a favorite among stylists (such as Monica Rose and Tara Swennen) and stars (January Jones, Kristen Stewart and Lucy Hale have been seen in his pieces) for red carpet events and off-duty style. His signature style is translated into these high-rise boyfriend jeans from his eco-conscious Standard essentials line. They’re made from organic cotton and recycled elastane that allow for stretch, while the frayed-edge hem brings an element of playful rebelliousness.

Jonathan Simkhai Standard Elliot High Rise BoyfriendJeans (reg. $275)



$155





Buy now

14. Good American Good Boy Ankle Wrap Jeans

Good American, co-founded by Khloé Kardashian, has been seen frequently on the entire Kardash-Jenner family as well as stars including Chrissy Teigen, Ashley Graham and Gabrielle Union. The size-inclusive denim label’s Good Boy ankle-wrap jeans are made of heavyweight denim and offer a tapered or flared look (depending on how you tie up the hems). The fabric is made of 60 percent organic cotton and 40 percent lyocell, and the metal trim is rust-resistant with a recycled zinc coating.

Good American Good Boy Ankle Wrap Jeans



$159





Buy now

15. J Brand Side Panel Skinny Leg Maternity Jeans

J Brand’s skinny leg denim proves you don’t have to sacrifice your style when you’re expecting. These maternity jeans are equipped with stretchy side panels that allow the pants to expand at the hip for growing baby bumps. They feature a 30-inch inseam and can be rolled up at the hem for an effortlessly cool finishing touch.

J Brand Side Panel Skinny Leg Maternity Jeans



$181





Buy now

16. Isabel Marant Étoile Corsysr High-Rise Boyfriend Jeans

Leave it to Parisian designer Isabel Marant to bring je ne sais quois to circa-1980s cool mom jeans . This pair of high-waisted white denim has a slightly oversized boyfriend fit, chic contrast stitching and a classic five-pocket design, and we envision them with a cropped top or button-down.

Isabel Marant Étoile Corsysr Boyfriend Jeans



$220





Buy now

17. Lee Women’s Sculpting Slim Fit Skinny Leg Jeans

Some of the best white jeans for a slimming effect include this pair of sculpting skinny-leg denim by Lee. This mid-rise style was designed to sit comfortably at your natural waist, and the material offers a tight fit that won’t sag over time while allowing you to move comfortably.

Lee Women's Sculpting Slim Fit Skinny Leg Jeans



$40.00



on Amazon.com





Buy now

