The Wyomissing Police Department has released new details in the fatal shooting that took place Saturday afternoon in the Berkshire Square shopping plaza parking lot. The Wyomissing Police Department was dispatched to the Berkshire Square parking lot, Saturday March 19, 2022, just before 4pm, for a report of a shooting. Upon the arrival of officers, two crime scenes were identified on the parking lot of the shopping complex, one at the main entrance/exit from/to State Hill Road and another in the parking area for Walmart.

WYOMISSING, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO