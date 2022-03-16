Students compete in regional spelling bee

Winners in the regional spelling bee are Ellery Mathis, of Fairlawn Middle School and Cole Bruggeman, of Wapakoneta Middle School, who tied for second; Champion Natalie Moeller, of Parkway Middle School and Alexa Heffner, of St. Charles Catholic School and Parker Bell, of Shawnee Middle School, who tied for third. Dean Brown | The Lima News

LIMA — Twenty-nine students ages 9 to 14 from the surrounding area put their phonetic and orthographic skills on display at the regional spelling bee presented by The Lima News and Superior Credit Union at the University of Northwestern Ohio Event Center.

The bee started with a practice round to give each participant a chance to spell a word with no consequences in order to ease any tensions. Then the bee began. The first word was “skydiving.” Students spelled their given words in a variety of ways.

Students experienced in spelling bees might ask for a definition. Others would have the official pronouncer Joyce Johnston use the word in a sentence. Alexa Heffner, a student at St. Charles Catholic School, would use her finger to write the word on the back of her name card. Hailey Meyer, from Fort Loramie Junior High School, would write her word on her palm. Yet others would just stand up and confidently spell their word.

It took 55 minutes to get to the eighth round, which started with the word gnarled and three remaining contestants. Two contestants misspelled their given words. The one person remaining only had to spell her given word correctly to win.

Natalie Moeller from Parkway Middle School spelled “agitation” correctly to win the regional bee.

When asked how she prepared for the regional spelling bee, Natalie said, “My teacher gave me a list after the school bee to study for county so I used that for county and then after that I used the same list but studied the harder words.”

She shared, “I do read a lot. Reading is one of my hobbies. I just love to read.”

Not just a reader or speller, Natalie plays volleyball, runs track and participates in 4-H where she has taken cooking and cake projects to the fair.

As champion, Natalie receives a one-year membership to Britannica Online Premium from Encyclopedia Britannica, a one- year subscription to Merriam-Webster online, The Samuel Louis Sugarman Award, and an expenses-paid trip to the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C. where LeVar Burton will host the semifinal and final rounds June 1st and 2nd.

