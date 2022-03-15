ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yosemite National Park, CA

Burn Temporarily Closes Section Of Yosemite Trail

By Tracey Petersen
 2 days ago

Yosemite, CA – Yosemite National Park has temporarily closed off a section of one trail during a prescribed burn for public safety. Crews completed ignition of 55 acres in Yosemite Valley yesterday (March 14). To ensure safety during the project a portion...

