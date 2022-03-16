ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Clippers' Robert Covington: Off injury report

CBS Sports
 12 days ago

Covington (personal) is off the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Raptors,...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Magic's Wendell Carter Jr. (wrist, ankle) off Saturday injury report

Orlando Magic power forward Wendell Carter Jr. is not on the injury report for Saturday versus the Sacramento Kings. Carter practiced on Friday and he is ready to return after a one-game absence. Chuma Okeke will likely shift back to the second unit on Saturday, and there will be fewer minutes available up front for Moritz Wagner and Mo Bamba.
NBA
CBS Sports

Mariners' Matt Brash: Impresses again Sunday

Brash fired three scoreless innings in a Cactus League win over the Athletics on Sunday, recording six strikeouts. The surging right-hander made yet another excellent case for inclusion into the starting rotation, with Danie Kramer of MLB.com reporting Brash utilized all of his high-90s fastball, slider/curveball combination and even a changeup with great effectiveness. Brash's heater also hit 98 mph consistently, leaving him satisfied with how his arsenal is coming along. "The slider is getting there," Brash said. "It usually takes me a little bit, but it was definitely a lot better today and I threw a lot of curveballs; mixed in both today. But yeah, I'm getting a feel for both pitches."
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Covington
CBS Sports

Pirates' Michael Chavis: Scratched from lineup

Chavis was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's game against Baltimore for undisclosed reasons. Chavis is competing for at-bats at several spots around the diamond this spring. He's struggled to a .228/.259/.386 line in 85 major-league games over the last two seasons, so he needs every chance he can get in Grapefruit League action to make his case for playing time. It's unclear if Saturday's setback will keep him off the field for an extended period.
MLB
CBS Sports

Twins' Josh Winder: Could win spot in rotation

Winder could win a spot in the Minnesota rotation to begin the season, manager Rocco Baldelli told the Minneapolis Star Tribune. Winder gave up two hits and a walk but had three strikeouts in two innings in his firs spring outing Wednesday. Winder didn't pitch in the minors last year...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Clippers#Raptors
CBS Sports

Twins' Jose Miranda: Back in action

Miranda (jaw) entered Saturday's game against Atlanta as a substitute, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports. Miranda left Friday's game against the Pirates with a bruised jaw after getting struck in the face by an errant throw, but he avoided serious injury. He's back in action just one day later, so he should be able to continue making his push for an Opening Day roster spot. Whether or not he'll be given a legitimate chance to break camp with the team is unclear, but he could eventually be part of the plan to replace Josh Donaldson at third base.
MLB
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Debut delayed

Molina had his first appearance of spring training pushed back from Sunday to Monday, John Denton of MLB.com reports. Molina missed the first week of Cardinals camp while tending to a personal matter. There is no injury concern for Molina. Instead the veteran simply wanted to get more swings in the cage prior to taking the field. He is now set to catch for Adam Wainwright on Monday.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy