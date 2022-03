If you came into an extra $40,000, how would you use it? It might be tempting to put that money into something instantly gratifying, like a vacation. But for some, it may be wiser to use those funds to invest in your future. In a few situations, that might mean paying down debt first. Or it might mean stockpiling several thousand for a rainy day. But using a portion for investing after you take care of those basic necessities can open up several financial opportunities. When deciding how to invest $40,000, consider working with a financial advisor.

MARKETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO