ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Pfizer asks US to allow 4th COVID vaccine dose for seniors

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vw54P_0egHnsXh00

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pfizer and its partner BioNTech asked U.S. regulators Tuesday to authorize an additional booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccine for seniors, saying data from Israel suggests older adults would benefit.

Currently the U.S. urges two primary shots followed months later by a booster dose for everyone age 12 and older. The new application seeks to add a fourth shot only for the over-65 population that has been hit hardest by the pandemic.

The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control would have to approve the request. If so, a key question would be how soon seniors would be advised to roll up their sleeves.

While authorities say the vaccinations continue to offer strong protection against severe illness, they haven’t held up as well against milder infections especially those due to the omicron mutant. With COVID-19 cases finally plummeting after the intense omicron surge, public health experts are starting to look ahead to what next steps might be needed — if a new variant crops up or, barring that, whether to try shoring up coronavirus protection in the fall at the same time people get flu vaccinations.

Speaking to CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla signaled the company’s plans.

Costco to end COVID-19 first responder, senior hours

“The protection that you are getting from the third, it is good enough, actually quite good for hospitalizations and deaths. It’s not that good against infections,” he said. “But we are just submitting those data to the FDA and then we will see what the experts also will say outside Pfizer.”

The U.S. booster campaign was based on evidence that the shots’ effectiveness, particularly against milder infections, was waning about six months after the last dose. Calls for a third shot grew once it became clear the vaccines weren’t as strong against the omicron mutant as they were against earlier versions of the virus.

Many scientists say the ultimate goal of vaccination is to prevent severe illness, not mild infections, and early CDC data show the shots still are doing a good job at that. During the omicron wave, effectiveness against hospitalization was 91% in people who had gotten their booster two months earlier, and 78% by the fourth month after that booster.

Pfizer based its new application on data from Israel, which already was offering a second booster to people age 60 and older and health care workers.

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff tests positive for COVID-19, White House says

While some early data left unclear just how much benefit another shot offered — or for how long — Pfizer said Tuesday that an analysis of health records of more than 1.1 million Israeli seniors showed confirmed infections were two times lower and rates of severe illness were four times lower among those who got two boosters instead of just one.

Pfizer also cited an ongoing study of healthcare workers that tracked a jump in virus-fighting antibodies after getting the additional booster.

In the U.S. so far, a fourth dose is recommended only for people with severely weakened immune systems, who need three doses to begin with for the best chance at any protection.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus doctor: Relief from medical debt worry can boost health

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus private practice physician is praising the decision to drop most medical debt from credit reports. Last week, the three major credit rating agencies — Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion — announced the move. They say the decision was made in response to the growing amount of debt accrued during the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Coronavirus
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
Vaccines
Washington, DC
COVID-19 Vaccines
Washington, DC
Health
NBC4 Columbus

Masks optional everywhere in Ohio on latest CDC COVID-19 map

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Every Ohio county is green on the Centers for Disease Control’s latest COVID-19 risk map, indicating that the federal health agency recommends no one needs to wear face coverings. The new weekly map, published Thursday night, has all 88 counties at the lowest of three “community levels.” At green, the CDC […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Covid#Ap#Cbs
NBC4 Columbus

Biden may trim $1T from deficits over next decade

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden intends to propose a spending plan for the 2023 budget year that would cut projected deficits by more than $1 trillion over the next decade, according to a fact sheet released Saturday by the White House budget office. In his proposal expected Monday, the lower deficits reflect the economy’s […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Democrats running for U.S. Senate debate for first time Monday

WILBERFORCE, Ohio (WCMH) — A popular Northeast Ohio congressman, an underdog Columbus lawyer, and a longshot Columbus activist on Monday morning will kick off a two-day slate of three debates hosted by the Ohio Debate Commission. U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, Morgan Harper, and Traci Johnson, Democratic candidates to replace Sen. Rob Portman in the U.S. […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

The Black homeownership gap in Columbus

When the Fair Housing Act of 1968 was signed into law, it prohibited home sale discrimination based on race—a huge step forward for Black Americans and other minorities. At that point in history, minority groups regularly faced clear, outright discrimination regarding the selling, rental, or financing of housing, and the law worked to level the housing market […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NBC4 Columbus

EXPLAINER: Why the 14th Amendment has surfaced in midterms

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — An 1868 amendment to the U.S. Constitution best known for protecting the due process rights of previously enslaved Americans has resurfaced in certain congressional races this year. Some attorneys and voters believe a rarely cited section of the 14th Amendment dealing with insurrection can disqualify a handful of U.S. House members […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio reports 3,668 new COVID-19 cases in first full weekly release

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 3,668 new COVID-19 cases for the past seven days, the first full weekly period since infection reporting switched from daily earlier this month. Ohio averaged about 524 new coronavirus infections over the past seven days, in line with a trend since early March […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy