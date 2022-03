As the Cubs manipulate their roster leading up to Opening Day, they made a trade Sunday, sending infielder Sergio Alcántara to the Diamondbacks for cash. Alcántara was on the outside looking in this spring in the Opening Day roster picture. The Cubs designated the 25-year-old infielder for assignment on Wednesday to make room on the 40-man roster for new reliever Mychal Givens.

MLB ・ 7 HOURS AGO