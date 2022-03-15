Battle over Alzheimer's drug's effectiveness and who should pay for it

Headache, a nearly universal human experience, is one of the most common complaints encountered in medicine and one of the oldest challenges in medical history. Treatments for headaches and migraines can be found in the Ebers Papyrus (1550 BCE), an ancient medical reference. The tome recommended physicians firmly bind a clay crocodile holding grain in its mouth to the head of the patient using a strip of linen (probably because applying pressure on the head can temporarily relieve headache symptoms). Now, some 3,000 years later, most of us reach for painkillers when we have a headache instead of a clay crocodile.

