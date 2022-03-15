ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle over Alzheimer's drug's effectiveness and who should pay for it

Daily Florida Press

Patients Divided Over Alzheimer’s Drug: Is It a ‘Risk I’m Willing to Take’ or Just a ‘Magic Pill’?

If you listen to the nation’s largest Alzheimer’s disease advocacy organizations, you might think everyone living with Alzheimer’s wants unfettered access to Aduhelm, a controversial new treatment. But you’d be wrong. Opinions about Aduhelm (also known as aducanumab) in the dementia community are diverse, ranging from...
Gazette

Alzheimer's patient groups pressure U.S. to pay for Biogen drug

(Reuters) - Patient groups are mounting a public pressure campaign aimed at persuading the U.S. government to loosen proposed restrictions on new Alzheimer's treatments, spending millions of dollars on television and local advertisements that began running during the Sunday morning political shows. The unusual ad campaign comes after a high-profile...
NECN

Biogen Begins Layoffs Amid Alzheimer's Drug Fallout

Biogen Inc. has begun eliminating positions as part of a long-promised cost-saving measure in the wake of the fallout from its Alzheimer's drug. The Cambridge company confirmed the layoffs in an email to the Business Journal on Thursday. A spokesperson declined to offer many details, including exactly how many people are losing their jobs, but she said that "some of our colleagues in the U.S. were recently informed that their roles are being eliminated."
beckershospitalreview.com

Patient group launches campaign advocating for Biogen Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm

A patient group launched a $1 million campaign designed to pressure federal agencies to loosen proposed restrictions on Biogen's Alzheimer's drug, MM+M reported March 14. On March 13, UsAgainstAlzheimer's launched a television ad, print ad and social media outreach campaign that featured narratives from Alzheimer's patients urging Medicare to approve coverage for Biogen's Alzheimer's drug.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Investigational Drug Trial Underway for Moderate Alzheimer's Disease

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia and the sixth leading cause of death in the United States. More than five million people are living with it. By 2050, experts predict that number will rise to 14 million. Treatments have been historically difficult to come by, with just one new drug approved in the past two decades. Now, researchers are testing an investigational drug for people with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s.
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID vaccine: Experts report rare autoimmune side effect caused by Pfizer jab

A study named 'Autoimmune hepatitis after SARS-CoV-2 vaccine: New-onset or flare-up,' published in the National Library of Medicine, discusses the development of an unusual reaction after administering Pfizer's COVID vaccine. The study was published in November 2021 and it outlines a case wherein a 61-year-old woman suffered from malaise, weariness,...
Reuters

Biogen publishes Alzheimer's drug data in lesser-known journal

March 16 (Reuters) - Biogen Inc (BIIB.O) on Wednesday published long-awaited results of studies supporting approval of its Alzheimer's drug in a lesser-known medical journal whose editor was a leader on the research, adding controversy to the already troubled treatment. The data on the drug Aduhelm - the first treatment...
Freethink

Safer painkillers: A novel drug treats pain without killing people

Headache, a nearly universal human experience, is one of the most common complaints encountered in medicine and one of the oldest challenges in medical history. Treatments for headaches and migraines can be found in the Ebers Papyrus (1550 BCE), an ancient medical reference. The tome recommended physicians firmly bind a clay crocodile holding grain in its mouth to the head of the patient using a strip of linen (probably because applying pressure on the head can temporarily relieve headache symptoms). Now, some 3,000 years later, most of us reach for painkillers when we have a headache instead of a clay crocodile.
