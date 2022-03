You can now wishlist Demeo: PC Edition on Steam ahead of its launch into Steam Early Access on April 7, developer Resolution Games has announced. Demeo arrived in 2021 as a VR exclusive, a tabletop adventure game that sought to better capture the spirit of gathering with your friends for a D&D-style fantasy campaign. On April 7, those without the equipment (or space) to get virtual reality setup will have the opportunity to get in on the action, with Demeo completely rebuilt from the ground up of more traditional play on PC.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO