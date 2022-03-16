Tuesday Night Forecast: More dense fog to start Wednesday, storms late Thursday

OVERNIGHT: Fog increasing by morning. Cool. Low: 46. Wind: SE 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: After the morning fog, turning mainly sunny and warmer. High: 75. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Very warm and increasing humidity. A 20% chance of rain during the day, up to a 40% chance after 6 PM. Low: 52. High: 78. Wind: SE 15 mph. At night, a few strong to severe storms are possible.

FRIDAY: Clouds decrease and cooler with another cold front. Low: 47. High: 65. Wind: NW 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunshine and nice. Low: 42. High: 72. Wind: South 5 mph.

SUNDAY: More sunshine and warmer. Low: 47. High: 76. Wind: SE 10 mph.

MONDAY: A 30% chance of rain and storms. A few could be severe. Low: 55. High: 75. Wind: SE 20 mph.

TUESDAY: More t-storms possible, chances at 30%. Low: 60. High: 74. Wind: South 15 mph.

