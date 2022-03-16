ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday Night Forecast: More dense fog to start Wednesday, storms late Thursday

By Marcus Bagwell
 12 days ago

OVERNIGHT: Fog increasing by morning. Cool. Low: 46. Wind: SE 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: After the morning fog, turning mainly sunny and warmer. High: 75. Wind: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Very warm and increasing humidity. A 20% chance of rain during the day, up to a 40% chance after 6 PM. Low: 52. High: 78. Wind: SE 15 mph. At night, a few strong to severe storms are possible.

FRIDAY: Clouds decrease and cooler with another cold front. Low: 47. High: 65. Wind: NW 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Sunshine and nice. Low: 42. High: 72. Wind: South 5 mph.

SUNDAY: More sunshine and warmer. Low: 47. High: 76. Wind: SE 10 mph.

MONDAY: A 30% chance of rain and storms. A few could be severe. Low: 55. High: 75. Wind: SE 20 mph.

TUESDAY: More t-storms possible, chances at 30%. Low: 60. High: 74. Wind: South 15 mph.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio .

