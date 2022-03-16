Cagle hits two homers on 'Twosday' en route to Clemson win

Following a perfect weekend in the Tiger Invitational against Liberty University and Illinois, the Tigers were back at McWhorter Stadium Tuesday evening to face the Winthrop Eagles.

Valerie Cagle had an outstanding performance at bat, following an amazing pitching performance the day prior. The Tigers had three home runs in the first five innings, and defeated the Eagles 8-0. The win brought Clemson’s record to 18-6 on the season.

Clemson came out to an early lead when designated player, Valerie Cagle, hit a fly ball over left field. The Tigers’ offense would continue to dominate in the bottom of the second when catcher JoJo Hyatt singled to right field for an RBI, advancing Maddie Moore home for the Tigers, giving them a 2-0 lead.

Behind right-hander Brooke McCubbin, the Tigers had four strikeouts and only allowed one hit in the first three innings.

In the bottom of the third, Alia Logoleo stepped up to plate with Cammy Pereira on first and Marissa Guimbarda on second. Logoleo hit a home run to left field to give the Tigers a significant lead of 5-0.

It was Logoleo’s third home run of the season.

Clemson’s offense continued its home-run streak when once again Cagle hit a bomb out of McWhorter Stadium. It was Cagle’s second home run of the day and seventh on the season. The Tigers expanded their lead to 8-0.

“My second at-bat was a new pitcher, so I ended up popping out on the first pitch,” Cagle said following the win, “but using that to really go into the next at-bat was important because I knew that my swing was good on that one, and I was just a little early.”

After the third out in the top of the fifth, the Tigers won the game due to the run rule.

“Finally a game where we put it all together, and that’s nice to see heading into a tough weekend with Duke,” Clemson head coach John Rittman said following Tuesday’s win. “I’m looking forward to the challenge this weekend ahead of us.”

The Tigers are back in action this weekend in Durham, North Carolina as they face an ACC opponent, the Duke Blue Devils. Clemson is back home in McWhorter Stadium on Saturday, March 26 against the Louisville Cardinals.

