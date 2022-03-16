ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Braves sign pitcher Collin McHugh to 2-year deal

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZVYL3_0egHnCuX00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ko9j6_0egHnCuX00

The Atlanta Braves signed right-handed pitcher Collin McHugh to a two-year contract worth $10 million on Tuesday.

The deal also includes a club option for 2024 that would pay him $6 million.

McHugh, an Atlanta resident, joins the defending World Series champs after one season with the Tampa Bay Rays, where he pitched in 37 games, including seven starts, with an ERA of 1.55 and 74 strikeouts. He worked a 23-inning scoreless streak at one point during the season.

Atlanta will be McHugh’s fifth MLB team after stints with the New York Mets (2012-13), Colorado Rockies (2013), Houston Astros (2014-19) and Rays. He was largely a starter from 2014-16 before moving into a bullpen role.

McHugh, 34, owns a lifetime ERA of 3.77 and a 64-44 record in 247 career games (126 starts). He has racked up 845 strikeouts at a rate of 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

He also pitched in the postseason in 2015, ’17, ’18 and ’21 and won the 2017 World Series with the Astros.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Collin Mchugh
Person
Alex Reyes
Person
Sean Manaea
The Spun

Legendary Athlete Is Canceling His Browns Season Tickets

A legendary Cleveland athlete is reportedly canceling his season tickets for the Browns following the trade for Deshaun Watson. There’s been some backlash against the Browns following their trade for Watson, who has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women, but is facing no criminal charges.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Atlanta Braves#The Tampa Bay Rays#The New York Mets#Oakland Athletics#Cardinals#Yankees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
NewsBreak
World Series
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

48K+
Followers
40K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy