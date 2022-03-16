Braves sign pitcher Collin McHugh to 2-year deal

The Atlanta Braves signed right-handed pitcher Collin McHugh to a two-year contract worth $10 million on Tuesday.

The deal also includes a club option for 2024 that would pay him $6 million.

McHugh, an Atlanta resident, joins the defending World Series champs after one season with the Tampa Bay Rays, where he pitched in 37 games, including seven starts, with an ERA of 1.55 and 74 strikeouts. He worked a 23-inning scoreless streak at one point during the season.

Atlanta will be McHugh’s fifth MLB team after stints with the New York Mets (2012-13), Colorado Rockies (2013), Houston Astros (2014-19) and Rays. He was largely a starter from 2014-16 before moving into a bullpen role.

McHugh, 34, owns a lifetime ERA of 3.77 and a 64-44 record in 247 career games (126 starts). He has racked up 845 strikeouts at a rate of 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

He also pitched in the postseason in 2015, ’17, ’18 and ’21 and won the 2017 World Series with the Astros.

–Field Level Media

