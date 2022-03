Construction has begun on the Mokelumne Trail bridge in Brentwood, the Contra Costa Transportation Authority announced. Officials from the county agency and Brentwood broke ground March 18 on the site of the future bridge, which will provide access for cyclists and pedestrians for commuting and recreational travel. The project reconnects two sides of the trail that had been separated by the expansion of Highway 4.

BRENTWOOD, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO